A long-term subbing job turns into full-time teacher

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Monticello’s sixth-grade science and social studies teacher Jenna Peters is such a natural in the classroom. You wouldn’t even know she’s in her first year teaching at Monticello; her first year teaching in general.

Teaching was something Peters set her sights on early on. He was a nanny while in high school, and worked at a before and after-school program while in college.