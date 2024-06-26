Lots to do in Monticello on the Fourth of July

It’s hard to believe that the Fourth of July is right around the corner. There will be a lot of activities in Monticello throughout the day for people of all ages to enjoy.

The morning starts with the annual Monticello Firemen’s Breakfast at the Berndes Center. An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be served from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Drive-thru carryout service will be available for $10. (Look for more information in their ad in this week’s Express.)

After you have breakfast, find a spot along the parade route for Monticello’s 44th Annual Fourth of July Parade, which starts at 11 a.m.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Celebrating Old Glory.” Grand marshals are Monticello veterans Dennis Gray and Penny Schoon with the Jones County Veterans Affairs Commission.

The parade will also highlight the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce 2024 Community Award winners: Denny Folken, Lifetime Achievement; The Market at The Tap, Economic Development; Austin Smith Inclusive Playground, New Construction; The Blind Pig, Renovation; and Monticello Parks and Recreation, Community Pride.

Those wishing to take part in the parade are asked to line up along N. Maple St. The line-up starts at N. Maple and Ninth St., and heads north to 11th St. Placement in the parade is on a first-come first-served basis.

KMCH Radio Host Jon Swisher will be broadcasting the parade live, with assistance from Monticello High School speech students. The Jones County Amateur Radio Club will provide communications to the judging stand. The judges’ stand will be located in the parking lot of Nightingale Drug, at the corner of E. First St. and S. Maple St.

Parade entries will be judged on creativity, patriotism/use of theme, performance/music, and color/décor.

As the parade kicks off, Carri (Seeley) Burroughs will be performing the National Anthem at the judges’ stand.

The parade will take place rain or shine. However, if there is severe weather in the area, there could be a delay to the start of the parade. The status of the parade will be shared with the public via the “Monticello, Iowa Area Chamber of Commerce, Inc.” Facebook page.

The Parade Committee wishes to thank the 27 volunteers and 19 sponsors who made this year’s parade possible.

Following the parade Tough Entertainment will have several bounce houses at the Berndes Center from 3 to 7 p.m. (Look for more information in their ad in this week’s Express.)

If you’re looking for a place to cool down, head to the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center, 211 N. Sycamore St. They invite the public in to check out the plethora of items recently unveiled from Monticello’s sesquicentennial time capsule that was buried in 1986. (Read all about this event in this week’s Express.)

As always, at dusk, make your way to the fairgrounds for a front-row seat to watch Monticello’s spectacular fireworks display, courtesy of the Monticello Fire Department.