LRTF grants benefit Jones Co. Secondary Roads

During the Oct. 1 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board approved two resolutions for the purchase of Secondary Road equipment using grant funds from the Living Roadway Trust Fund.

The funds will be used to purchase four handheld sprayer kits and a straw crimper.

County Engineer Derek Snead and Chief Inspector Wes Gibbs were on hand to explain the program and purchases.

Gibbs explained that the straw crimper is used t turn straw into mulch on big road projects. It can be attached to a skid loader.

"It does a better job than a typical skid loader on site," he said.

The price of the straw crimper is $3,656. The sprayer kits are $1,101.

The board approved, allowing Gibbs to proceed with receipt of the grant funds.

"This has been a very good program for Jones County," Snead said of the LRTF program and how much funding Secondary Roads has obtained for numerous purchases. "With a 20 percent contributing match, it's a very good bang of our investment, and it has been for 10 to 12 years."

In other county business:

• The board approved a fence compensation sub-contract in the amount of $15,842 with Greg and Janet Holcomb related to the 215th Avenue grading project.

• The board went into a closed session with County Attorney Kristofer Lyons per Iowa Code Section 21.5 "to discuss pending litigation."

• The board approved a contract with Kluesner Construction, Inc. in the amount of $47,841.30 for the crack sealing project on various PCC roads.

The project includes 42 miles, at a cost of roughly $1,131 per mile.

The board also approved a change order with this project, to include an overlay on St. Paul Street in Center Junction. The cost with this portion is $138 per ton of asphalt. Snead estimates it'll take about 190 tons of material, for a total change order of $26,220.

• The board approved filing tax liens for two properties with delinquent sewer bills for the Fairview sanitary sewer system totaling $660.

The board also approved filing tax liens for five properties with delinquent sewer bills for the Center Junction water and sanitary sewer system totaling $1,897.

• The board approved hiring Wendy Bird on a temporary basis to train as a substitute transporter for Senior Dining, effective Oct. 3, at $16.38 an hour.

"If it works out, she'll be taken off temporary status and made full-time," County Auditor Whitney Hein said.

• Hein updated the board on the courthouse lighting project. New and additional lights on the first floor were installed on Sept. 27. The lighting on the second floor was expected to be upgraded last week.

• The board approved sending an official notice with 30 days to abate a nuisance located at both 10636 and 10644 Main St., Center Junction, owned by David and Pamela Leytem.

• The board set a public hearing for Oct. 22 at 9:15 a.m. for a nuisance located at 9073 County Road E-45, owned by Matthew Mayberry.

• The board approved issuing a civil citation against Judy Raymond, owner of property located at 12645 105th Ave., Center Junction.

Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos told the board she spoke with the owner's son who resides at the property. She initially gave them 30 days to repair the roof of the house, but nothing had been done. The son advised Amos he was working on securing bids for the repairs.

• The board set a public hearing for Oct. 29 at 9:15 a.m. for a nuisance located at 8356 Slide Rock Rd., Anamosa, owned by Shawn Walker.