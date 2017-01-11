Lt. Gov. Gregg headline Jones Co. Republican Dinner

The Jones County Republicans held their annual fall dinner and fundraiser on Oct. 26 at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa. On hand as the main attraction of the evening was Iowa’s Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, who was just appointed to his new position in May 2017.

Also recognized were Republican Jones County Supervisors Ned Rohwedder, Jon Zirkelbach, and Wayne Manternach.

Iowa Republican Legislators who addressed the crowd included: Rep. Lee Hein, Rep. Andy McKean, and Sen. Dan Zumbach.