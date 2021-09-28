Lubben expresses frustration with land nuisances

Land Use Administrator Michele Lubben presented multiple nuisance violations to the Jones County Board of Supervisors during their Sept. 14 meeting.

A public hearing was held to review violations at 23325 Washington St. in Anamosa and 22503 102nd St., also in Anamosa.

Heather McDowell, the executor of her parents’ estate/property on Washington Street, was present for the public hearing.

Lubben informed the board that her contact with McDowell dropped off significantly the last couple of months. Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Lubben if she’s been in contact with any of McDowell’s siblings.

“I contacted Kris (Lyons, county attorney), and he said we need to keep moving forward because as executor of the estate, she’s responsible for the property,” explained Lubben.

Lubben further commented that she didn’t feel the situation was worth taking to court.

“You (the board of supervisors) have the authority to clean up the nuisance if you want to or go through the court,” she said.

Lyons told the board that the property is listed as an asset in the estate. He offered to contact the estate’s attorney on behalf of the county.

McDowell said she’s is working through the mitigation process.

“Some cleanup has been done,” she told the board. “But everything is currently in probate, and I don’t want to do anything to cause an issue with the insurance company. My hands are tied with what I can do with the property.”

She added that she was told she couldn’t do anything further until everything cleared the insurance company.

Lubben said this issue started in early March following a fire at the residence in May 2020.

“I don’t want the house to be up any more than anyone else,” McDowell said of the situation. “But I can only do what I can do. Probate takes a long time.”

Supervisor Jeff Swisher said he spoke to the state fire marshal about the property, and the fire investigation is complete. He informed McDowell said the neighbors have commented the property is an eye sore.

“You have to think about the neighbors living in the area,” said Swisher. “Something has to be done.”

Lubben asked McDowell if her attorney was aware of how long this nuisance has been going on. McDowell said yes.

The board voted to table any action until Lyons and McDowell have a chance to visit with McDowell’s attorney on the matter.

“It seems like the appropriate thing to do,” commented Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

With the property on 102nd Street, the board voted 3-2 to send the owner a certified latter, giving them 30 days to clean up their property or the county will perform the duties and assess the costs to their taxes. (Supervisors Jon Zirkelbach and Ned Rohwedder were opposed.)

This was the board’s second vote on the matter. The first vote failed 2-3, with Swisher, Schlarmann, and Joe Oswald opposed. That vote entailed filing civil action against the owners in court.

Lubben said there are burn piles on the property, and noted it wouldn’t take long at all to finish the clean-up efforts.

“It seems simple enough,” she indicated.

Lubben felt that taking the owners to court would extend the timeline associated with this nuisance, taking them into the winter when they’d be unable to clean it up. Plus, the property owner lives in Cedar Rapids, making it hard for him to be served with court papers.

“In my history,” Lubben said, “one out of a handful of properties actually gets cleaned up (by going through the court system). It’s not very good.”

Oswald said if the county took on cleaning it up, it wouldn’t take long, nor would it be a huge expense.

Zikelbach and Rohwedder favored issuing a civil citation because that’s what the board has done in the past as its next course of action.

“The process drags on and I feel inadequate in my job because it never gets resolved,” pushed Lubben. “There should be a faster way to get this done, and I feel I’m not taken seriously.”

“We’re at fault, too,” commented Oswald, “because we give extensions.”

The board voted to abate a nuisance located at 20057 72nd St. in Anamosa.

The board voted to send an official notice of violation and 30 days to clean up property located at 13423 Amber Rd./County Road X-44 in Anamosa. (This is the old Amber creamery property.)