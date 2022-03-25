Lux Salon welcomes Grassi as massage therapist

Lux Salon & Spa in Monticello recently expanded its services for their clients.

On March 1, Katie Grassi started offering massage therapy services through her business: Katie Grassi Co., LMT.

Grassi, of Amber, became interested in massage therapy after realizing she needed to provide her own self-care.

“There’s a certain intimacy and trust and an amount of care with the exchange of services; it can be something life changing,” she said.

Grassi graduated in February from Carlson College of Massage Therapy. Her sister, Jen Meyer, is the owner of Lux Salon, and the combination of their services was the perfect fit.

“It was not assumed that I would come here and do massage therapy,” said Grassi.

With a degree in massage therapy and body work, Grassi likes to incorporate energy into her work.

“I’m really in tuned to the individual’s needs,” she said.

Before Grassi got into massage therapy, she worked as a life coach.

“I worked one-on-one with my clients to help them set their individual goals and improve on their goals,” she said of her work. “I’ve experienced a lot of grief and loss in my life and I want to help people feel better. Afterall, we only get one life.”

Grassi offers a variety of services at Lux Salon:

• Swedish massage

• Neuromuscular therapy

• Hot stone massage

• Reflexology

• Craniosacral therapy

• Pregnancy massage

• General relaxation

• Travel/on-site massage

For those who have never had a massage, Grassi points out, “You don’t know what you don’t know until you try it out. A massage allows you to slow down your mind.”

She uses the hot stones to assist with movement and contact versus just a mechanism to warm up the muscles.

Neuromuscular therapy is based on specific muscular work.

Craniosacral therapy helps with the central nervous system and circulation of the cerebral spinal fluid, incorporating hands-on massage work and energy.

“It comes down to what your physical body is telling you,” explained Grassi.

She is also willing to travel to a client’s home to offer a massage.

“It’s not common because it takes time to travel and takes time away from here,” she said. “But I pack up my table and supplies and work within a space that’s comfortable for the client. A lot of people are more comfortable in their own space.”

Grassi generally needs an 8-by-10-foot space to work in.

She said with COVID, people were reluctant to leave their homes, but still wanted the benefit of getting a massage.

“It’s different to be massaged in your own space where you feel safer,” she said.

She added in-home massages can also be something fun to incorporate into a self-spa day.

Aside from her job at Lux Salon, Grassi also works part-time at Carlson as an assistant instructor. She said she’s fortunate to help others in her same field pursue their career goals.

“It’s a good balance and keeps me learning, too,” she said. “I want to pay it forward.”

In the near future, Grassi wants to expand her services and became reiki-certified, using energy to help restore one’s physical and emotional well-being.

“We’re human beings, not human doings,” she said of overdoing things in life. “I want to help people take care of themselves mentally, too.”

You can book an appointment with Grassi by texting your information and preferred time to 319-480-6113. You can also schedule online by visiting her Facebook page at “Katie Grassi Co, LMT.” She does not take appointments on Sundays or Mondays, and will offer later massages two nights a week.

She offers appointments for 30 minutes to two hours per session.

She wants her clients to “come as they are” and feel good about taking care of their body and mind.

“It’s about individual care and the individual experience. I have a good grasp on physical technique; I’m a sponge and life-long learner.