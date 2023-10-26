Lyons seeks clear direction on pipeline ordinance

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons spoke with the Jones County Supervisors during their Oct. 17 board meeting to get clear direction on a possible countywide pipeline ordinance.

“What do you want? What do you want the ordinance to look like?” Lyons asked.

The board informed Lyons that Jones County Planning and Zoning was reaching out to legal counsel (Ahlers & Cooney, Des Moines) for advice on drafting such an ordinance.

Lyons said his main concern was making sure that whatever is drafted and passes through P&Z and the board of supervisors does not cause the county to face possible litigation.

He added that if the county goes through all this work, the state legislature could pre-empt it all and rule against what some counties are aiming to restrict.

“Delaware and Linn counties are working on an ordinance,” shared Supervisor Joe Oswald. “Linn County has a final draft for the third time.”

Oswald said his concern with such an ordinance is making sure that a CO2 pipeline is built far enough away from homes and areas of population.

“Inhabitable structures also include livestock facilities,” added Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

Lyons said he’s come across a handful of pipeline ordinances thus far.

“It has to be something enforceable,” added Rohwedder.

“There is a distinct possibility this could end up in court if the Iowa Utilities Board is on board,” warned Lyons. “But I am worried about the state pre-empting all of it.”

Lyons offered to bring a draft pipeline ordinance to P&Z and the board of supervisors.

In other county business:

• The board held a public hearing regarding the vacation and closing of a portion (.88 acre) of the former Military Road and Highway 151 in Anamosa. The former roadway will go to two underlying landowners: Jeff Hinz and Boomerang.

• The board received two bids for snow removal at the courthouse and Broadway Place Annex. The bid was awarded to Dakota Starn at $200 per removal and $100 to haul a truckload of snow, if needed.

• The board approved comp time for Facilities Maintenance Director Jackson Snyder when time is incurred for winter snow removal and weekend courthouse boiler checks.

No more than 120 hours can be earned, and comp time is not eligible to be paid out if not fully used.

“It’ll help with the potential of extra hours in the winter season,” noted County Auditor Whitney Hein.

• The board made of record the hiring of Jan Hoag and Sandra Kremer as temporary on-call election help at $14.25 an hour, effective Oct. 9.

• The board retroactively approved a letter of support for the Jones County Historical Society for a Jones County Community Foundation grant to make repairs at Edinburgh Pioneer Village.

The grant deadline was Oct. 16, so the board actually wrote and signed the letter last week.

The grant requires a 25 percent match, of which the county is not responsible for.