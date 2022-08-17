Lyons updates supervisors on busy department

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons gave his department update to the Jones County Supervisors during the Aug. 9 board meeting.

He started off by noting that new Assistant County Attorney Sarah Smith has been a welcome and much-needed addition to his office.

"We're trying to get better trainings," expressed Lyons. "We're trying to do things differently and how we handle crimes."

The County Attorney's Office, noted Lyons, remains busy, "busier than ever.

"We're seeing interesting charges that we haven't seen before," continued Lyons.

This increase in charges, court cases, and the general workload has Lyons possibly looking at adding an additional employee to his staff. He warned the board that he will likely make the request to increase his staff around budget time.

This additional employee would also assist law enforcement in investigating cases.

"It'd be nice to have someone with some law enforcement experience and working with victims and their families," explained Lyons of the ideal attorney.

Right now, Jones County, along with a few other area counties, partnered together to pay for a regional SART (Sexual Assault Response Team) VWC (victim witness coordinator). Jones County helps to fund that position to the tune of $13,780 a year. Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Lyons if this additional employee would take the role of the VWC.

"Our agreement is up again next year," Lyons said. "We won’t need to fund that (position) if we had one on staff."

He wasn't sure if this new position would need to be part- or full-time.

"But there would be other duties," he added.

Lyons said he floated the idea of an additional employee to a couple of sheriff's deputies who thought it was a good idea.

"It'd be someone who could use; it'd be a flexible position. It'd be less expensive than another attorney would be."

Lyons said it might get to the point where the state mandates that each county have a VWC on staff.

Schlarmann also asked Lyons if the court system has been able to catch up since COVID when they shut down the courts and moved cases online.

"With criminal cases, yes," answered Lyons. "We're not seeing a big gap anymore. From a practical perspective, the criminal cases have picked back up because our offices are active and more charges are being filed with a full staff, even we're not quite where we need to be (referring to the need for additional deputies)."