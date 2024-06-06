Main Street, FFA, volunteers brighten downtown Monticello

The streets of downtown Monticello are adorned again this season with flowerpots up and down First Street.

At the end of the summer in 2023, Monticello, IA Main Street (MMS) took over the flower pot project from the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce. The MACC had been the leader of the project for many years prior, having sought the assistance of the Monticello High School FFA chapter, led by Advisor Eric Schmitt, in recent years.

“We kicked off the project by adding the fall mums to bring a pop of color to the downtown,” shared Brian Wolken, Main Street director.

In the meantime, the FFA started growing the flowers and plants, starting from seeds and plugs, in their greenhouse at the school.

“This was a great way to engage the next generation of green thumbs and community members,” acknowledged Wolken. “If we can get them involved, it helps them buy in and take ownership of their community.”

Main Street’s downtown district encompasses W. First Street, E. First Street, a portion of Main Street, and Cedar Street. With that focus in mind, it only seemed like a natural fit to take over the flower pot project.

“This frees up some time for the chamber to focus on the industrial aspect of the community, as well as a broader reach in tourism,” offered Wolken.

“The flower pot project is a great example of the Main Street Approach in action,” continued Wolken. “We knew that we wanted to see some change, and so discussions began with the chamber. They were supportive of our vision and handed it over graciously.”

A couple of weeks ago, the FFA transported the flower pots downtown.

Jo Campbell-Amsler, who volunteered her time with MMS last fall with the mum-plantings, volunteered her time again to help coordinate between MMS and the FFA in terms of placement of the flower pots.

“I helped to configure placement to have a greater impact, grouping the pots together,” she said, “placing them at the far north and south sides of the Main Street (First Street) district. We wanted to avoid the areas where cars park, blocking the pots from public view. We grouped and staged the pots for best visibility.”

Last week, Campbell-Amsler and Janelle Peters were downtown planting petunias in the flower pots.

“We wanted to provide an extra impact, adding to the pots some instant color versus waiting on the babies to grow,” said Campbell-Amsler.

“This way, the pots have more success and provide a high impact,” added Peters.

“We couldn’t be happier about the future of the downtown planters,” praised Wolken. “We can’t thank Jo enough for all of her efforts in cordianting the planter designs and keeping in contact with Eric (Schmitt) and the FFA.”

Another dedicated, Ed Goldsmith, has offered to lead the watering effort throughout the downtown.

“This is a time-consuming and extremely important part of the project,” Wolken said. “The city has also been great in letting the volunteers use city equipment when necessary.

“I think it’s sometimes overlooked how much time and effort goes into these planters,” he continued. “We couldn’t do it without a community and volunteer effort.”

Long-term, MMS would like to utilize the planters on a seasonal basis, adding plants and decorations depending on the time of the year.

“Funding is the biggest challenge,” noted Wolken, “to expanding the scope of this project. But we hope to make incremental steps over the next three to five years.”

One of the cornerstones of Main Street in general is “placemaking.” According to Main Street America, placemaking refers to “a place where folks gather, chat on the sidewalks, and feel a sense of belonging. That’s the essence of placemaking.

“Placemaking takes the best aspects of a traditional Main Street and translates them into any public space, creating a vibrant and welcoming community hub.”

Wolken said having the flower pots downtown adds to the vibrancy of the district, inviting people to stay in town and visit the businesses instead of simply passing through.

If you would like to volunteer for Main Street and donate toward the flower pot project, contact Wolken at 319-465-1970, monticelloiowamainstreet@gmail.com, or send a donation to Monticello Main Street Flower Pots, P.O. Box 711, Monticello, IA 52310.

“We couldn’t do it without everyone’s support,” urged Wolken.