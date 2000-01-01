

Confetti cannons went off in the pocket park in celebration for all the hard work endured by the MSI committee.



Monticello community members prepared to celebrate the submission of the long-awaited Main Street Iowa application. Seated in front are Tom Yeoman, Phil Owen, and Judy Tuetken. Second row, Karen Verhagen, Erin and Ren Cox, Deb Keating, Sara Hanssen, Shannon Poe, Christi Kromminga, Barb and David Balster, and Deb Bowman. Third row, Sheila Tjaden, Russ Farnum, Dave Goedken, Staci Fritz, Lisa Folken, Abby Manternach, Sam Hunt, and Jacob Oswald. Back row, Quinn Behrends, Seth Ballou, and Brian Wolken.