Main Street Monticello explores staircase mural

Several members of Main Street Monticello were present at the Sept. 19 Monticello City Council meeting to seek permission for a downtown mural project.

Deb Bowman, Judy Tuetken, and Main Street Director Brian Wolken were on hand.

“We want to inform you and seek your approval in investigating the possible beautification of the cement steps (behind the Community Building,” said Bowman.

While Main Street Monticello has discussed the implementation of wall murals in the downtown district, the concrete steps on Sycamore Street is different type of mural concept.

“There are several ideas being explored,” added Bowman.

The council approved the request.

Bowman said once their group has a final design and idea in place, they will bring that to the council for review.

“I think that’s a great place to get something started,” said Mayor Dave Goedken, “and not take on a tremendous (project).”

“It’d be a great improvement and make a tremendous impact,” Bowman said. “An impact is an impact.”

In other city business:

• The council went into a closed session following the regular meeting “to discuss a real estate transaction pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5.”

• During the open forum, Shannon Poe, a volunteer on the Monticello Ambulance Service, expressed a need to find a full-time ambulance director.

Poe is also a representative on MEMT (Monticello Emergency Medical Team).

“Thank you for your support, but we’re still waiting on a director,” she urged the council. “This is our formal request to have an item on your next agenda. We’ve been without a director for some time, and we need to make something happen.”

Poe praised Lead Paramedic Lori Lynch for filling the duties of a director.

• The council approved levying a $855.25 assessment plus 4 percent interest on the owners of 402 S. Linden St. for curb stop repairs.

“There are a couple of other levies against the property,” noted City Administrator Russ Farnum.

City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen said a realtor contacted the city pertaining to liens against the property. She said the realtor was going to see if the owner could pay those assessments rather place a lien on the property.

The council said if the owner did not respond within 10 days, they would file the liens.

• The council set a public hearing for Monday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. for a public hearing on the designation of the expanded urban renewal area and amendment.

The council has discussed bonding for the N. Chestnut Street reconstruction project. The project would also partially be paid for with TIF funds. In order to do so, the project has to be in the city’s TIF district.

• The council approved a bid from Kluesner Construction for $28,820.32 for creak and joint sealing coating.

• The council approved the fourth change order in the amount of $450 related to the Monticello Airport Taxiway Connector Project.

The council also approved the fifth pay request from Boomerang in the amount of $159,085.06.

• The council approved improvements to the Austin Smith Inclusive Playground.

The additions will include five memorial benches to be placed around the playground on concrete pads. A sidewalk will also be added.

Parks and Rec budgeted $13,000 for this project. Accent Construction submitted a bid of $10,550, and pledging to donate 10 percent of the final bill, taking the total down to $9,495.

• During the Reports portion of the meeting, Goedken shared that the city’s portion of the fence at Jacobs Park has been installed.

• Police Chief Britt Smith shared that he and Main Street Director Brian Wolken have been discussing added police presence throughout First Street during Treats on the Streets, Oct. 26. Smith commented that more officers, especially near the crosswalks, is better than completely shutting the street down for the entire day.

• Smith also reported on a dog bite incident that took place on Sept. 18 during the Powder Puff game at the football field.

A small kid was bitten by a dog at the event; the dog was on a leash. The incident was not provoked; no blood was drawn.