Main Street Monticello marks one-year anniversary

Monticello Main Street celebrated a milestone on Aug. 2, hitting the one-year anniversary of when the city was designated a “Main Street Iowa Community.”

“The first year has been a whirlwind,” expressed Main Street Monticello Director Brian Wolken. “I am so impressed with our board and how much they’ve had to learn. There is still a lot of energy in the room. I am so excited for year-two!”

Wolken was hired by the Main Street Board of Directors in September.

“I thought the year went fast,” he added. “It’s unbelievable.”

“The reason’s it is so unbelievable to us is because we’ve been so busy with such a variety of things,” offered Main Street Board President Deb Bowman. “We’re doing a shotgun approach to everything, trying to grasp what’s best for us.”

The board meets twice a month at the downtown Innovation Lab where the Main Street office is located.

Main Street focuses on four main pillars: Design, Economic Vitality, Promotion, and Organization.

Main Street has been busy during its first year, attending training events across Iowa, touring and learning from other Main Street Communities, and assisting downtown Monticello businesses. They’ve also gone after a couple of grant opportunities, that while not successful, have offered learning curves in re-applying next year.

“I have learned so much of what is possible, what businesses are looking for. It’s been a lot of fun,” expressed Bowman. “As time goes on, we will figure out what’s best for us and what fits our population of the downtown.”

Within the first year just under $2 million has been invested in downtown Monticello. While some businesses have been sold or closed up shop, the addition of two new restaurants has brought an additional 45 jobs.

“It’s just amazing what a couple of businesses can do,” marveled Wolken. “Now you see people shopping because they’re waiting to go eat. And you see people shopping and staying for lunch. It’s that carryover effect.

“When you can say that $2 million was invested in the past year, that gets the next person who’s thinking should I or shouldn’t I invest in my building to say I should invest in my building,” added Wolken.

From the start a year ago, the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC), the Jones County Supervisors, the City of Monticello, and several banks and many businesses in town have shown their support for the Main Street program. Wolken said it comes to building those relationships and becoming reliable partners in wanting to see Monticello succeed.

“The city, the county and the banks have all been behind us,” Wolken acknowledge. “They know the value of investing in a community. To see that the county and the city both saw value in a program like this…”

Main Street and the chamber have had to fine-tune their individual organizational goals as they both work to support Monticello.

Main Street Communities all have a defined parameter which they work in, known as the Main Street district. In Monticello, that district is the downtown, First Street area, as well as portions of side streets.

Main Street and MACC partner with and support one another in their endeavors. One example will be seen on Friday, Aug. 11 for the final chamber Uptown Summer Nights event. Instead of taking place in the downtown pocket park, it will be held on W. First Street in Depot Park, an unused area of the downtown Main Street wants to promote.

“One of the first things we did when we were designated was to sit down with the chamber and define lead and supportive roles,” said Wolken. “When you’re not in the lead role, it’s great to be supportive. We’ve supportive of each other’s organizations.”

Main Street is also taking the lead on organizing Monti Days, which takes place again, in the downtown, Aug. 11-13.

Main Street statewide offers a lot of services to communities designated as such, at no cost. One of those services is exterior façade improvements. In just the first year, seven downtown businesses have utilized those design services.

“We’ve been working with the businesses to supply them with everything we think is worthwhile,” offered Bowman. “There’s no obligation to anybody, but it’s possibilities. I think we’ve missed that in the past few years.”

About a month ago, the state design team visited Monticello and, along with Main Street, toured Styles-n-Smiles, owned by Sara Hansen. As Wolken explained, the Hansens were “willing to modify their storefront to add more retail, renovate their second story, willing to do a façade exterior improvement, but they didn’t know where to start.

“You start thinking about doing all of those things, it’s a bit overwhelming,” he continued. “We all left that conversation very excited for the future of that building.”

Now, Main Street is exploring what business and building owners can do with their upper-stories.

“The second-story is huge. Any kind of additional housing is huge,” added Bowman.

They’ve also been working on business transitions and business succession.

“When a building is owned by somebody in the downtown for generations and they’re ready to transition that building, that’s when they have questions and try to find the right person for that building,” Wolken explained.

“At least they have some focus now, what they need to do and how to sell themselves,” added Bowman. “It’s very specific. What’s marketable about your business? How do you want to present your business? Those things are really important, and having that outside person say those things helps a lot.”

In terms of succession, Main Street has brought in state experts to visit with Be Home Again and Michael’s Clothing as both business owners look to the future.

“They see the value and importance of their business in the community,” Wolken said. “They want to still have that service when they decide to move on. They both want their businesses in town to go to the next generation. That’s a huge win that they’re having those conversations.”

Bowman said both Michael’s and Be Home Again care about customer service and want that to continue with the next owner.

“They’re proud about their service and they don’t want to lose that,” she said.

In terms of quick, easy wins, Main Street working with business/building owners and the city to amend the sign ordinance. Those changes were made at the request of downtown businesses.

They’re also actively pursuing wayfinding signage downtown.

“We’ve learned a lot about the downtown. It goes back to accountability. It’s my job to check in on businesses to see what they need and then to find out answers to their questions,” offered Wolken. “That was missing before.”

To keep up on Main Street, follow their Facebook page: “Monticello, IA Main Street.”