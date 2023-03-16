Main Street Monticello proposes changes to city sign ordinance

Monticello Main Street, city leaders, and downtown business owners have been meeting to discuss potential changes to the City of Monticello's sign ordinance as it pertains specifically to the downtown district.

During the March 6 city council meeting, Main Street Director Brian Wolken addressed the council about possible amendments to the ordinance. Wolken was joined by Muddy Boots' business owners Frank and Peg Mere and Main Street board member Sam Hunt.

"Over the years we've addressed the sign ordinance," Wolken said, knowing first hand having served as mayor. "Blade signs are easier to see versus flat signs."

A blade sign is also referred to as a projecting sign. It's mounted to a building or pole at an angle perpendicular to the flow of traffic driving or walking by.

"We want to see more people walking downtown," continued Wolken.

The group has been meeting to discuss changes to the sign ordinance, along with City Administrator Russ Farnum. Wolken said they've also reviewed other Main Street community sign codes for ideas.

"We just wanted to bring it to you’re attention," he told the council of proposed amendments.

It would require three readings to change the ordinance, unless the council voted to suspend the last two readings.

The reason for the focus on the downtown area, Wolken noted, is due to the Main Street boundaries.

Some of the changes entail the required size of a sign. Total square footage of the front of the sign would be considered rather than linear feet, which is what the code currently speaks to.

"It allows for a bigger sign, which is more appropriate on the size of a building," Wolken said.

"Larger signs belong on a larger-scale building," added Farnum.

Buildings located at a corner lot can either install a 90-degree or 45-degree blade sign.

"That way it can be seen from multiple directions," added Wolken.

Signs can also be placed 2 feet behind the back of a curb and 7.5 feet off the sidewalk, at a minimum.

Wolken said most businesses downtown have asked about installing blade signs.

Council member Tom Yeoman asked if the group had plans to change the material signs would be required to be made of.

"Minimum standards must be met with signs," Wolken said. "We want to maintain those standards so they look nice and well maintained."

In addition, signs can be illuminated, but the lighting will be enforced by city code.

Farnum said the intention of the lighting will be to draw attention to the graphics or letters on the sign, not lights against a white background.

Council member Wayne Peach asked the sign committee to look at enforcing LED lights.

Any installation of signs will still require a permit from the city, giving the council the chance to see the look of each intended sign before it goes up.

Signs can come in all shapes and sizes, urged Farnum.

"We want people to have fun and encourage creativity," he said, "versus plain square signs."

Once the city's sign ordinance is amended, any non-conforming signs would be allowed to remain as long as they're in the business district and the business does not change hands.

Frank Mere approached the council as well on this topic. He said they removed an old sign on their building and cannot put it back up according to the current ordinance.

"We'd appreciate you letting us do that," he said.

"This is all meant so businesses can have the signs they want on their own building," Wolken offered. "Our next step is to have conversations with businesses and draft an ordinance to keep the ball rolling."

The council approved the motion to proceed.