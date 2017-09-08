Main Street project schedule outlined

Monticello Public Works Director Brant LaGrange recently addressed the Main Street repair project taking place in town.

“We just learned the details of upcoming work on S. Main Street and N. Main Street,” he said in a letter to affected businesses. “The information is as detailed as we can get, and is also weather dependent.”

LaGrange said with good weather next week, he anticipates the next phases of the project to go as follows:

• Monday, Aug. 7 – Pave asphalt leveling course on the northbound lane between South Street and Third Street.