Mainliner Memorial Park dedicated to service members, civilian workers

Several veterans, families, supporters of Camp Courageous, and locals took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather on Saturday, Nov. 7, to attend the dedication of the new Mainliner Memorial Park at Camp Courageous.

The memorial pays tribute to veterans who served in each branch of the military service, as well as those who served and continue to serve on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mainliner Memorial Park was the brainchild of Teri and Brian Connell of Lake Delhi. They wanted to find a place where they could honor their fathers, both veterans, their mothers, who taught them about service and the importance of family, and honor Teri’s family’s history and heritage.

After meeting Charlie Becker, CEO of Camp Courageous, and learning about the camp and all that it offers, the Connells felt Camp Courageous was the perfect location for this project. Camp Courageous was also looking for a way to honor veterans as well.

Kicking off the ceremony was the Anamosa American Legion/Amvets/VFW/Rifle Squad as the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Performing the “National Anthem” was Jeri Bollwitt, wife of Mike Bollwitt of Monticello.

“Jeri is married to one of my local heroes,” noted Becker. “Mike served in the U.S. Air Force and flew many many missions over northern Africa, the Middle East, Iraq, all over.

“A lot of you might have heard his name before. He would communicate back to WMT Radio. He became part of the WMT family where everybody was part of the missions that he went on,” continued Becker. “He brought that whole situation home to Eastern Iowans. So Mike, thank you.”

The dedication and ceremony will be made available on Camp Courageous’ Facebook page and website at 8 a.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

“Throughout my life, I have been blessed to have exceptional individuals come along just at the right time to make incredible things happen. Today is an example of one of those,” said Becker.

He met the Connells five years ago, and the conversation started then on what became Mainliner Memorial Park today.

“No one would ever believe from those early discussions this beautiful facility would be born from that,” marveled Becker.

“We’re honored to have been a part of this project and to have our family here with us today,” said Teri Connell.

She shared the story of her and her husband’s families’ histories with the railroad and military service.

“The center monument is inscribed with the Pledge of Allegiance. The American Flag, as well as the POW flag, fly proudly above,” noted Connell. “We’re so happy to include the POW flag, as my husband’s father was a POW in Korea.”

The name “Mainliner” stems from the railroad term “mainline.” Connell’s father, a former railroad worker, also owned a restaurant called “The Mainliner,” where railroad crews came for coffee and to play cards.

Connell said her grandfather would travel the mainline to visit her family all the time.

“This way, it kept our family together,” she shared.

“Thus, the Mainliner Memorial Park was named. It’s dedicated to the memories of those who served in defense of the United States. A place where the legacies of our military veterans are recognized and honored. Where families are acknowledged and given heartfelt gratitude for their sacrifices.”

The centerpiece to the park is bronze statue of a girl in a wheelchair with her hand over her heart, pledging allegiance, and “capturing a moment in time familiar to all Camp Courageous campers.”

Of those who served on the COVID frontlines, Connell said, “May we never forget to appreciate their contributions to the war against COIVD and remind our children that it is in all of us to help others.”

To close out the ceremony, “Taps” was performed by local veteran Dave Tobiason and Camp Courageous employee and supporter Sheri Lampe.

“We dedicate this park today in memory of our fathers and our mothers for teaching us the importance of faith and family, devotion and charity. To all service men and women of the United States of America,” concluded Connell.