Manternach announces run for re-election for supervisor

Wayne Manternach of Monticello has announced his fourth run for Jones County Supervisor. Manternach represents District 1, and is currently the chairman of the board.

Manternach has been serving for 12 years on the board. When he first ran for office, he felt the need to “step up and serve the community.” Manternach said he has always been interested in running, and felt he just needed to put his hat in the ring.