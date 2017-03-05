Manternach chosen as ‘Chalk the Walk’ artist

Published by admin on Wed, 05/03/2017 - 9:07am
Every year the City of Mont Vernon hosts an event called “Chalk the Walk.” This year marks the 12th anniversary, and a local Monticello resident and Monticello Express employee will be one of the featured artists.
Abby Manternach, 24, was chosen to be a first-time Chalk the Walk participant. She’s attended the event in the past as a spectator, and will now have the opportunity to show off her own artistic talent.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!