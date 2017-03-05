Manternach chosen as ‘Chalk the Walk’ artist

Every year the City of Mont Vernon hosts an event called “Chalk the Walk.” This year marks the 12th anniversary, and a local Monticello resident and Monticello Express employee will be one of the featured artists.

Abby Manternach, 24, was chosen to be a first-time Chalk the Walk participant. She’s attended the event in the past as a spectator, and will now have the opportunity to show off her own artistic talent.