Many new faces join the MCSD

The Monticello Community School District (MCSD) welcomed nine new teachers for the 2023-24 school year.

Here’s an introduction…

Nolan Baumhover

Baumhover is a new high school English teacher.

Prior to teaching at MCSD, he was a full-time building substitute teacher at Hempstead High School in Dubuque.

Baumhover attended Clarke University and earned a bachelor of arts degree in English and secondary education.

Originally from Peosta, Baumhover and his family currently reside in Dubuque. He and his wife, Hanna, have a 2-year-old son, Bo-Garrett.

In his free time, Baumhover enjoys reading, writing, watching movies, playing semi-pro baseball for Peosta, golfing, snowboarding, and spending time with friends and family.

Hanna Horsfield

Horsfield is the new high school chemistry and physics teacher.

She graduated from the University of Dubuque with a bachelor of science degree. She previously student taught at Cascade High School.

Horsfield currently lives in Peosta, but is originally from Epworth.

Her hobbies include coaching volleyball, playing golf and tennis, and hanging out with friends and family.

Liz Sheka

Sheka is a new high school English teacher.

She has 29 years of previous teaching experience at Saydel High School, Western Iowa Tech Community College, Morningside University, Iowa BIG, Linn-Mar High School, Xavier High School, and North Linn High School.

Sheka attended Coe College where she earned her teacher certification, and the University of Northern Iowa where was received her bachelor of arts and master of arts, both in English.

Sheka is from Cedar Rapids. She has a 26-year-old daughter, Kayla, who is also a teacher.

In her free time, Sheka enjoys reading, biking, “running,” hanging out with her daughter and his fiancé, doing anything outdoors (camping, kayaking, hiking), binge-watching old and new TV shows, and traveling.

Sydney Bailey

Bailey is the new art teacher for Shannon and Carpenter Elementary.

She’s in her third year of teaching, but her first year of teaching art. She previously taught third-grade general education.

Bailey attended Iowa State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

She is originally from Bondurant, but resides in Cascade.

She enjoys spending time with her friends and family.

Danielle (Dolly) Kurt

Kurt is a new Pre-K teacher at Shannon Elementary School.

She earned a master’s degree in elementary education/early childhood and an endorsement in EC (early childhood) Inclusion from University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Prior to coming to the MCSD, Kurt taught preschool for three years at Andrew Community School District.

She’s originally from Andrew, but now resides in Cascade with her husband, Ray, and their 15-month-old daughter Elizabeth.

Her hobbies include spending time with her family, side-by-side rides, going to the farm, and hanging out with family.

Laura Zumbach

Zumbach is a new special education teacher at Monticello Middle School.

She previously taught second grade at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Monticello.

Zumbach attended Clarke University where earned a degree in elementary education.

She’s originally from Monticello, but lives in Hopkinton with her husband Cody and their three boys: John, 8; Eli, 4; and Noah, 5 months.

In Zumbach’s free time, she enjoys camping, coaching cheerleading in Monticello, and spending time with her family.

Marlene Merkes

Merkes is a new math teacher at MHS.

She has nine years of previous teaching experience: three years at Beckman Catholic Middle School with math and writing, three years as an adjunct instructor at NICC (Northeast Iowa Community College), and four years at Seton Catholic Middle School with math and science.

Merkes attended Clarke University where she majored in secondary education and mathematics. She received her master’s degree in mathematics with an emphasis of teaching at a community college from the University of Northern Iowa.

Merkes lives in Peosta with her husband Josh and three kids: Cheyenne, 8; Ava, 3; and Peyton, 2.

Her hobbies include her children and cattle.

Angie Rieniets

Rieniets is the new Spanish teacher at MHS.

She attended the University of Dubuque where she earned bachelor’s degrees in biology and Spanish. She received her master’s in teaching at Coe College.

Rieniets previously taught in Texas for five years, Clark Lake for one year, and in Anamosa for 19 years.

She’s originally from Monticello, but now lives in Anamosa with her two boys: Zach, 13; and Adrian, 12.

In her free time, Rieniets enjoys exercising, hiking, biking, cooking, and baking.

Makenna Fokken

Fokken is the new seventh-grade science and seventh/eighth-grade health teacher.

She attended the University of Northern Iowa where she earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education and health education.

Fokken grew up in Monticello, but now resides in Anamosa with her husband Jacob.

Her hobbies include long-distance running, reading, and playing with her puppy.