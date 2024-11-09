Many PCC roadways on schedule for crack sealing

Ten PCC (Portland cement concrete) roadways throughout Jones County are on the list for crack sealing.

During the Sept. 3 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead sought the board’s approval for RFQs (request of quotes) for crack sealing on various PCC roads.

“We’ve tried in the past to get on a four-to-five-year schedule to seal up some of these paved roads,” explained Snead. “Random cracks that are on our concrete roadways. We generally target our newer roadways, 20 years (old) or so. We feel this practice prolongs our pavement; it seals up those random cracks and prevents moisture from getting underneath. It prolongs the life any time you can keep that moisture out of the subdrain. Moisture is our enemy on those roadways.”

Those roads proposed for crack sealing include:

• County Road D-62 – from Linn County to Monticello

• County Road X-44 – from County Road E-23 to Highway 151

• County Road E-23 – from Highway 151 to X-44 North

• County Road E-29 – from X-44 to Central Park

• County Road E-29 – from Highway 136 to Jackson County

• County Road E-28 – from Linn County to County Road X-28

• County Road X-28 – from Stone City to E-28

• County Road E-34 – from Linn County to Fairview (including adjacent tie-in paving)

• County Road E-45 – from Martelle to County Road X-40

• County Road E-45 – from Morley to Olin

Bids will be due Friday, Sept. 13, at the Engineer’s Office. Snead will present the quotes to the board of supervisors during their Sept. 17 meeting.

“The last time we did a project like this was in 2017,” offered Snead. “Some of those same roads are on our schedule again.”

That year, the random cracks on the pavement were between 1,000 and 2,000 linear feet in length.

The specified completion date for this project is June 20, 2025.

“They (the contractor) will have the option to do it yet this year, or if they want to do it next spring, that’s fine, too,” Snead said.

The board approved RFQs.