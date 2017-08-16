Many projects taking place in Monticello

There are several projects currently taking place within the City of Monticello. During the Aug. 7 City Council meeting, City Engineer Patrick Schwickerath provided a timeline and updates on each project.

Main Street Reconstruction

• The first lift of HMA (hot mix asphalt) pavement was placed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of last week on the northbound lane. The center and southbound lanes will follow respectively.

• ADA sidewalk ramps are planned to be constructed Aug. 14-22.