Mark your calendar for Fifth Annual Monti Days, Aug. 9-11

The Fifth Annual Monti Days celebration will take place throughout downtown Monticello, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 9-11.

“This is an opportunity to experience all that First Street has to offer in a different way,” encouraged Monticello, IA Main Street Director Brian Wolken.

Main Street is the organizer of Monti Days. A full list of sponsors and weekend activities can be found on the front of this week’s Shoppers’ Guide.

“We’re ramping things up a notch for the fifth annual,” hinted Wolken.

Monti Days primarily takes place throughout West and East First Streets.

The following is a list of weekend events:

Friday

• Uptown Summer Night, 7-11 p.m.

This is a partnership between Main Street, the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce, and The Market at The Tap.

Live music, presented by The Market, will be held on a stage on W. First Street, with Alisabeth Von Presley headlining.

The Market will be hosting a pig roast BBQ event as well.

• A National Night Out event at Depot Park (next to the former Regions Bank)

Law enforcement, ambulance, and fire service members will be on hand to visit with the community. The Monticello Police Department will also be hosting a “Whodunit” mock criminal investigation. The public can take part in solving the crime as they assess the evidence and try to figure out the suspect.

• Kirkwood Community College’s STEM Trailer and Iowa Learning Farms’ Conservation Trailer at Depot Park

• Almost Famous dancers

“We wanted to offer something (on Friday night) to help engage the kids,” said Wolken.

There will be Ice Cream Island and Taylor Concessions on hand Friday evening.

Saturday

• Monticello Farmers Market and a vendor fair, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

“We have over 25 vendors already signed up,” said Wolken. “We’re glad to welcome the farmers market downtown for the day.”

• Pickleball and cornhole tournaments downtown at 8:30 a.m.

• Special downtown business hours, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Kids Zone, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Athletes of the Monticello High School fall sports teams will be on hand to sign autographs and take photos.

• Puzzle Speed-Building Contest in the Veterans Hall at 2 p.m.

Teams of four will each be given the exact same 750-piece puzzle to complete. The team who finishes the puzzle the fastest will win.

• Liquor and seltzer tastings in the pocket park, 5 p.m.

Samples from 7G and several distributors will be offered: Tito's Vodka, Makers Mark (bourbon), Hinojosa Tequila, and seltzers.

• Live music from The Trophy Dads, on First Street, presented by The Blind Pig, 8 p.m.

There will also be food trucks and food vendors along First Street throughout the day.

On Saturday, E. First Street from Cedar to Main will be completely shut down to traffic.

Sunday

• Eastern Iowa Flea market & Antique Show at the fairgrounds, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

• Parks and Recreation volunteer-appreciation pool party at the Aquatic Center

“We just want people to enjoy the bounties of the Monticello community,” urged Wolken of the three-day event.

The Main Street Iowa model encourages Main Street Communities to showcase four downtown events each year. Monti Days is just one of the ways Monticello Main Street can show off the downtown.

“This was our first big event,” reflected Wolken of 2023 when they took over Monti Days. “One of our goals is to focus on the vitality of our downtown. Multifaceted community events like this bring vibrancy to the downtown. It starts with a vendor fair in the morning and ends with a street dance at night. Plus, we have activities for the kids. There’s something for everyone as the community comes together to have fun and spur interest in the downtown.

“This is an event where the whole community work together,” added Wolken. “This takes a lot of outside businesses and groups coming together.”