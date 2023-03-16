Market at the Tap celebrates re-opening

On March 17, 2020, The Glass Tap was forced to close its doors, as were all restaurant/bar establishments in Iowa, due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That closure allowed owner Matt Kumley time to see his dream become a reality, by expanding the business and adding a restaurant.

That work required an immense amount of construction to gut the former Compadres building, stabilize the building, and tie both sides (the bar and restaurant) together, using Kumley’s theme of 1920s prohibition.

“It was a labor of love for a lot of people,” Kumley shared in a recent phone interview. “We hope this is something the community can enjoy.”

Kumley said it just made sense to take on the major construction project, which also included new facades for both the bar and restaurant, while things were shut down during the pandemic.

As the project progressed and more time was needed, Kumley said, “It was an easy decision to stay closed.”

“There was no point in opening until the full construction was done,” added Krystina Lafler, the general manager of the new Market at the Tap.

Exactly three years later, on Friday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, the Market at the Tap will hold its official grand opening, welcoming the community back in.

Prior to the grand opening, they opened limited hours, beginning Feb. 24, allowing 50 or so employees the opportunity to train. Lafler said the kitchen has slowly been introducing their menu items to their patrons.

“There are a lot of recipes to learn,” she said.

Kumley said the ‘20s theme is quite popular in establishments in big cities across the country.

“What’s old is new again,” he said. “I’ve been to a lot of speakeasies in my travels.”

Lafler said when they opened The Glass Tap, they knew the theme would eventually carry over into the restaurant.

“We wanted to bring something different to the area, bring back events,” she said. “And we wanted a classy place, somewhere people drive to Cedar Rapids or Dubuque to experience. We want to make this a tourist destination. We want people to walk in and talk about this place to draw more people.”

Another unique feature to the Market is the farm-to-table menu. Lafler said they wanted to make as many local connections as possible. They were able to do so by sourcing their beef from Beringer Family Farms in Cascade and getting their chicken from Little Hop Farm in Hopkinton.

“We can keep the money in the community by partnering with local farms with USDA approval to sell their products,” said Lafler. “Farm-to-table offers a unique flavor experience.”

She said this option for sourcing their food means it’s not mass-produced and it’s healthier; less additives.

“We’re not paying a big company where we don’t know what’s going in our food,” she said.

She hinted that they are working on securing their produce from local vendors as well.

“We have a couple of ideas.”

The Market’s head chef is Kyle Kilburg, a native of Stone City. He has almost 20 years of experience in the food industry.

Lafler said their diverse menu will feature pastas, steaks, seafood, as well as salads, appetizers, and sandwiches.

“Between me, Matt, and Kyle, we came up with the menu. We’ll also have an all-the-time menu, and a special dinner menu for date nights and special occasions.”

In the spring, the Market will start offering brunch on Sundays.

“We wanted to offer something different on Sundays,” Lafler said.

The Market also has a fun menu featuring their beverages on tap, in bottles/cans, cocktails, and their signature drinks.

“We wanted to offer delicious drinks for co-workers going out after work or for a girls’ night out,” said Lafler. “The 1920s was when many of our signature drinks were invented.”

It was also important to offer patrons non-alcoholic options with their mocktails menu.

“You can still experience the flavor without the alcohol. This is a new trend right now.”

Many might be wondering, and many have asked, where the name Market at the Tap comes from. Kumley opened The Glass Tap in late 2019, so the new name honors his initial dream of renovating the former Office as his own. Part of the restaurant side used to encompass Skelley’s Market years ago.

“The name draws into the history,” said Lafler.

She admitted they went around quite a few times before they landed on the perfect name. And, as luck would have it, Market at the Tap (or MAT for short) spells “Mat(t),” as in Matt Kumley.

The name also brings both the bar and restaurant together as one business, not two separate entities.

Following the Market’s grand opening on March 17 (see details in their ad on A-12), they will be open full-time hours: Tuesday and Wednesday at 4 p.m.; Thursday through Sunday at 11 a.m. (brunch served at 8 a.m. this spring).

Throughout the construction, Lafler said people would constantly ask when they were reopening. She said it feels good to finally welcome people in again.

“This town has been amazing!” she said. “It’s been mind-blowing. I’m just in awe of this whole thing. It’s surreal because we didn’t know if we’d ever get here with all of the construction.

“We’re incredibly grateful,” she added. “This has been a combined effort by everybody in the community.”

“It’s very exciting!” expressed Kumley. “People worked hard to get to this point. Everyone did a lot of work; a lot of effort was put in.”

The Market at the Tap is located at 105 W. First St. in downtown Monticello.