Martelle shooting incident ruled ‘justified’

On Friday, Sept. 17, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, revealed the results of their investigation of a fatal shooting in Martelle, which took place on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.

Per County Attorney Kristofer Lyons’ request, due to a potential conflict of interest, Lyons asked that the AG’s office take the lead on the investigation.

The report concluded that two Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies (James Rickels and Tim Miller) and three Anamosa Police Officers (Nick Brokaw, Gabe Humphrey, and Tyler Hunt) “were entirely legally justified.”

The incident resulted in the death of 45-year-old Jeremy Berg of Elkport, Iowa.

Douglas Hammerand, assistant attorney general, stated in his report, “The decision to fire at Berg was reasonable under the circumstances. Berg was provided every opportunity to end the confrontation peacefully. The Iowa AG’s Office considers this matter closed.”

The incident was also investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The evening of Aug. 31, Jones County Dispatch received a 911 call from a resident in rural Martelle reporting a structure fire. Several fire departments responded, as well as multiple law enforcement.

“Shortly after law enforcement arrived, Berg pulled out a knife and was behaving erratically,” the AG’s report said.

Per footage from Deputy Rickels’ body camera, Rickels told Berg to put the knife down several times and Berg failed to comply. Rickels then used non-lethal force and tased Berg. When he fell to the ground, he pulled the taser probes out and kept hold of the knife in his hand. Berg then stood up, again with the knife in his hand. Rickels, again, requested that he drop the weapon; he refused.

Rickels tased Berg a second time with no effect on Berg.

Berg then started walking toward the deputies with his hand raised holding the knife. He was told to stop. When he did stop, he continued holding the knife and a standoff ensued.

“The deputies commanded Berg multiple times to put the knife down, but Berg did not comply,” continued the report.

At this point, a decision was made to fire a less-lethal bean bag shot at Berg. It did not have an effect on him and he started running toward a nearby house.

Several officers pursued him as he stopped, turned around, yelled at the officers, raised his right hand with the knife and charged at the officers.

“The officers feared for their safety or other officers’ safety,” the report said. “Deputy Rickels, Deputy Miller, Sgt. Brokaw, Officer Hunt, and Officer Humphrey fired their service weapons and fired multiple shots at Berg.

“Officers in this situation were confronted with a person who was behaving in a threatening manner and was armed with a knife that could have caused serious injury or death to any person, including officers. The officers made repeated efforts to de-escalate the situation by giving multiple commands to drop the knife and comply with the officers. In addition, the officers deployed less-lethal options on five separate occasions, but they were unable to subdue Berg or to get him to drop the knife.

“Because of Berg’s actions in quickly advancing toward the officers with a knife raised in his hand, they had no other reasonable choice but to shoot.”