Mary Lovell LeVan’s grandson traces family roots

He’d only been to Monticello a few times in his life, yet the community felt familiar, it felt comfortable, it felt like home…

The name Ace Allgood (born Andrew LeVan Allgood) may not sound familiar to many people around here, until you hear of his family’s surnames: LeVan, Lovell, and Richardson.

Allgood’s grandmother was Mary Lovell LeVan, as in the Mary Lovell LeVan Renaissance Center in downtown Monticello.

Mary passed away on Aug. 6, 2003. Following her passing, her children (George LeVan and Ruth (LeVan) Bison) donated $500,000 in her memory for naming rights of the Renaissance Center.

At the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Renaissance Center and Ross and Elizabeth Baty Public Library in June 2006, George and Ruth “told the story of their mother, Mary, and her passion for libraries,” stated the June 14, 2006, Monticello Express.

Mary was born and raised in Monticello. It wasn’t until 1934 that she moved to El Reno, Okla., with her husband, George E. LeVan. She lived in El Reno until 1999 when she moved to Oklahoma City.

A few years back, Allgood, the unofficial keeper of family memorabilia, was going through old family photos and came across a black and white photo of his grandmother standing in front of a 1934 Ford Cabriolet. He had no clue where it was taken until he turned the photo over. On the back it said “New Mexico.”

“At the time, that was the coolest, most common car out there,” Allgood said of the 1934 Ford. “It was the first modern vehicle; the first mass-produced car. It was the car Bonnie and Clyde drove.”

A classic car enthusiast, Allgood set out to find that exact car. In 2020 he located one in St. Louis, Mo.

This year marks his grandparents’ 90th wedding anniversary. The couple was married in Monticello on Nov. 17, 1934. They hopped in their Ford Cabriolet and drove to Los Angeles, Calif., and boarded a cruise ship for Hawaii for their honeymoon.

Allgood, who grew up in Oklahoma, left his home in Minnesota on Oct. 30 for Monticello, his grandmother’s hometown. His plan is to following his grandparents’ trip along Route 66 through Oklahoma, where many of his relatives still reside, and onto California.

Along the way, he’s using an 88mm camera to capture his historical trip.

“My grandmother was an inspiration to me and my cousins,” remarked Allgood. “She was the most influential person in my life. My grandfather died before I was born. Mary was the glue of our family. This is why I am doing this. I wanted to emulate their trip when they bought that car.”

Mary Lovell was born on Nov. 4, 1911. His parents were Maj. Lafayette “Fay” W. Lovell and Lisle R. (Richardson) Lovell of Monticello.

Lisle’s father, Harvey Richardson, owned the Monticello State Bank at one time, which is now Monti Sports.

Fay’s father, G.L. Lovell, and uncle, G.W. Lovell, were the owners of the Lovell State Bank, which is now F&M Bank.

The Lovell House, a hotel built in 1881, was also built and owned by G.L. Lovell and G.W. Lovell. The site is now occupied by the Post Office.

In July 1881, the grand opening was held for the Lovell House, with over 300 people in attendance. A July 1965 article in the Express, reminiscing about the hotel, remarked, “The hotel was widely known for its grand ballroom where many a gala party was held.”

In 1931, the third floor of the hotel was badly damaged in a fire.

The Lovell Bank started in April 1897. The Lovells continued to operate the bank until 1931 and sold it to the Monticello State Bank.

When Allgood arrived in Monticello, he was overcome with excitement in anticipation of once again seeing many of the sites throughout Monticello with ties to his family. Not only did he take in the Lovell Bank and the Renaissance Center, but he found the home on Walnut Street where Mary and George were married. He found the tombstone at Oakwood Cemetery in memory of his grandmother. She was buried in Oklahoma, but the family had a stone placed in Monticello, too. He found the LeVan family farm near 170th Street and 140th Avenue outside of Monticello.

There are so many coincidences within the Lovell and LeVan families…

Allgood’s great grandfathers, Edgar LeVan and Fay Lovell, were actually childhood friends from Monticello. Edgar actually moved to Oklahoma and worked in the farm loan business. He sold a farm loan to Fay and brought his son, George, to assist in the business transaction. George would eventually marry Fay’s daughter, Mary.

The Lovell family has ties to many of Monticello’s historic businesses, dating back to the 1800s, including Monticello Electric Light and Power and Monticello Tile Works.

The Lovell men were long-time members of the Masonic Lodge and among the original commanders of the Monticello American Legion.

When Mary left Monticello in 1934, she returned many times throughout her adult life to attend family and community events, such as class reunions (MHS Class of 1929) and alumni reunions in 1954.

In September 1962, Mary came “home” for her Grandma Richardson’s 100th birthday.

“My family loved this town,” Allgood said with pride. “Mary had incredible memories of growing up here. she stayed deeply connected with the town.”

Even before the Renaissance Center was named in her memory, Mary LeVan donated generously toward the Monticello Public Library, even from afar in Oklahoma.

“Monticello was imperative in making Mary who she was,” Allgood said. “This place ties her to Monticello.”

In 2005 when the city and capital campaign committee broke ground for the Renaissance Center, Mary’s song, George, was present for the occasion.

Following the opening in 2006, her children George and Ruth had a Letter to the Editor published in the June 21, 2006 Express. They remarked about the great recaption from the community: “We were so warmly received and welcomed from the moment we arrived until we left. It is difficult to pick out a highlight, as there were so many. The hospitality of the Penns (Dave and Marilyn) at the Farwell House who served breakfast to all 17 members of the family… A visit from the Freeses giving us our grandfather Lovell’s shaving mug and other treasures left behind when they bought the house on Walnut Street…”

“My family is very proud of be Lovells from Monticello, Iowa,” boasted Allgood.