

Youth and adults took part in the May Day Pole dance in the parking lot behind the pocket park.



Otillie Farrowe shows off her May Day basket, balloon animal and Hello Kitty face paint. Kids of all ages attended the May Day celebration from 4:30-6:30 p.m.



The Monticello Chamber Commercial Club hosted a May Day celebration at the downtown pocket park on May 4. The evening event included crafts, games, face painting, balloon animals, food and a May Day pole. Here, Aedan Althoff is served a hot dog and chips from volunteers Abby Manternach and Kimberly Kremer. (Photos by Kim Brooks)