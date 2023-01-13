Mayor questions winter recreation opportunities

During the Open Forum at the Jan. 3 Monticello City Council meeting, the work of the Monticello Parks and Recreation Department was called into question.

Bud Coyle, a city resident, approached the podium asking about the ice-skating rink Parks and Rec started working on just before the end of 2022.

“How come they hauled in water down there?” asked Coyle. “Don’t they have a hydrant down there to use? I understand they spent a couple of days doing it. I think that’s a waste of tax money.”

Parks and Rec staff Jacob Oswald and Kegan Arduser started shaping and flooding the rink on the ball diamond between the football field and the Monticello school district’s bus barn. An ice rink was once on this same site in the 1960s and ‘70s. They utilized the Public Works water truck to provide a steady stream of water as the rink froze.

Mayor Dave Goedken asked Oswald how this project is being addressed considering the weather has warmed up since late December.

Oswald informed the council of his intent to offer an ice rink during the previous council meeting. Goedken was not present at that meeting.

“This is a new rink that we are going to try this year,” Oswald said. “We built it in -15-degree weather. We put water down in thin layers, which is what I’ve learned over the course of building these things; that’s the way you do it. We tried a new method, then we had 50-degree weather. The weather has not helped us at all at this point.”

Oswald corrected Coyle’s statement. The rink did not take them two days, but one day.

He added that the intent is to have a few inches of ice.

Goedken asked why the water truck was hauled in versus using the hydrant.

“The challenge with building an ice rink is you want to build it in really thin layers,” Oswald further explained.

He said flooding it in a hurry is not ideal.

“It’s a complicated process,” he added. “We need a nice, steady process for us to be able to create the rink.”

“We need to discuss this whole operation of Parks and Rec; this obviously doesn’t work,” commented Goedken.

“We’ve only tried this once; we don’t know if it works or not,” Oswald said.

Both council members Tom Yeoman and Chris Lux noted that an ice rink has been at that location for decades when they were kids themselves. They said the concept Oswald explained worked well back then.

“Well this doesn’t appear to be a very good use of tax dollars,” Goedken said, agreeing with Coyle.

In other city business:

• The council designated the Monticello Express as the official publication for the city.

• The council requested the abatement of accrued property taxes on property now owned by the city behind Dollar Fresh.

• The council appointed Tom Yeoman as the city’s representative on the Jones County Economic Development Board of Directors.

• Oswald shared some news with the council regarding Volunteer Iowa.

The agency is launching a new initiative called the “City Volunteer Engagement Initiative.” This six-month program offers training, coaching, and resources to help cities engage community members in meaningful service that helps to achieve the city’s priorities.

Oswald said 10 communities will be chosen from those who submit applications by Jan. 17.

“It’s about getting more people involved,” he said.

The application is at no cost to the city.

“They’ll look at how many volunteers we have currently throughout our (city) departments and show us how to get different volunteers involved in different ways,” Oswald said.

The council approved submission of the application.

• The council approved the third and final readings amending both the Zoning Regulations and Nuisance Abatement Procedure ordinances.

• Farnum shared that engineers with Snyder & Associates are working on examining the condition of the Sixth Street Ditch and how it’s changed in the last five years in terms of stream restoration. He said Snyder would have an update for the council soon regarding the design of the project and recommendations for construction.

Snyder & Associates, Farnum added, are also working with city staff on plans to allow Jellystone Park to connect to city sewer and water services.

Sticking with Snyder, they plan to provide a financial update on the new sewer treatment plant during the Jan. 16 council meeting.

• Police Chief and Ambulance Administrator Britt Smith said they filled a full-time paramedic position with a current part-time employee, Kaleb Payne.

“He’s already familiar with our operation,” he noted.

Smith also has someone interested in filling the part-time position left open with Payne moving to full-time.

“We’ll be up and running with a full staff,” Smith said of the ambulance department.

Farnum praised Smith for stepping in to fill shifts on the ambulance, covering for staff when needed, helping to keep the overtime to a minimum.

“We appreciate that, and the community appreciates that,” Farnum said.