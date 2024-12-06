McAtee murderer sentenced to life in prison without parole

“This is indeed a heinous and senseless crime, completely unjustified,” spoke District Court Judge Andrew Chappell. “You took something that wasn’t yours to take. Nothing you do can return that. You ended Aaron McAtee’s life and significantly altered that lives of his family, and very likely, the community as a whole.

“To Aaron’s family, I express my deepest condolences,” continued Judge Chappell. “While this proceeding may provide some closure to the community, I don’t imagine it will provide much solace. I hope that over time, you are able to find that.”

On Tuesday afternoon, June 4, 39-year-old Nathan Russell of East Dubuque, Ill., was convicted of 1st degree murder, a Class A felony, in district court in Jones County. Judge Chappell sentenced Russell to life in prison without the possibility of parole, for the Nov. 7, 2023, murder of Aaron McAtee, 48, of Monticello.

“Rehabilitation for a crime like this is often difficult to predict,” said Judge Chappell. “The best is that the sentence recognizes the need for time so that hopefully there can be some rehabilitation.”

Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, a shooting was reported near the loading dock at the Fareway Store in Monticello where McAtee worked as the meat manager.

“A random act of violence,” was how Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith described the shooting of McAtee.

McAtee was airlifted to Iowa City where McAtee later died as a result of his injuries.

Later that day on Nov 7, Russell was shot and apprehended in Hopkinton by a Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputy.

“Russell failed to comply with the directions from the deputy who subsequently discharged his firearm in the attempt to detain Russell,” read a press release from that time issued by Smith.

Russell was taken to Iowa City due to the extent of his injuries. His bail was set at $1 million.

Russell was later charged with three felony counts: 1st degree murder, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm.

In December 2023, Russell pleaded not guilty to all three charges. A jury trial set for Jan. 23, 2024, was reset for Aug. 6, 2024.

In March, Russell filed a motion with the court for a change of venue regarding the jury trial. That request was denied by the court.

In Russell’s court filing, it stated, “… arguing there has been extensive media coverage and publicity surrounding the case by local television and newspaper outlets, and that said coverage has been pervasive enough to indicate that defendant cannot get a fair trial in Jones County.”

On May 29, it was announced that a plea and sentencing for Russell would take place on June 4 at 2 p.m. in Jones County. Russell withdrew his previously-entered plea of not guilty and was choosing to plead guilty to the 1st degree murder of McAtee.

Several family members and friends of the McAtee family were in attendance in the District Courtroom at the Jones County Courthouse., including co-workers of McAtee from Fareway.

Within the plea agreement, Russell is committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for the remainder of his life. He’ll be ordered to pay pecuniary damages in an amount no less than $150,000 to the estate of Aaron McAtee, as well as all applicable surcharges and civil penalties.

“The state will recommend the fine be suspended on counts that carry suspendable fines,” said Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons during the June 4 sentencing. “The defendant will pay court costs, including for his dismissed charges (going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm). The state will dismiss all remaining counts 31 days after sentencing if the defendant does not appeal or otherwise challenge his guilty plea.

“Further, the Jones County Attorney’s Office will agree that they will not seek further prosecution of any currently known information related to the defendant’s cell phone that was taken from his at the time of his arrest and any related potential evidence on his laptop that was obtained later via a search warrant,” continued Lyons.

Defense Attorney Douglas Davis acknowledged that Russell was pleading guilty to 1st degree murder “against our advice as counsel.”

Russell will also be required to provide a DNA sample for profiling purposes.

During the sentencing, Judge Chappell asked Russell “to tell me in your words that you did to commit murder in the 1st degree.” Russell responded with: “I had an AR-15 in my car and I shot Aaron McAtee.”

In information released in early December from the Monticello Police Department, it was noted that Russell obtained the rifle from the home of his parents in East Dubuque, Ill. “on or about Nov. 3,” three days prior to being in Monticello; four days prior to the shooting at Fareway.

“Did Mr. McAtee die as a result of you shooting him?” asked Judge Chappell.

“Yes he did,” answered Russell.

Penny Galvin, a victim advocate, read prepared victim statements during Russell’s sentencing. Those were written by McAtee’s mother, Becky McAtee; his father, Dan McAtee; and his brother, Matt McAtee. Aimee Jouanne, McAtee’s sister, chose to read her statement aloud in court, addressing Russell in-person.

“My family’s lives have been turned upside down; our hearts and minds are a mess. I wake up every day and think about Aaron,” read Jouanne through tears. “The sadness I feel is unreal. I can’t wrap my mind around the fact that he is gone.

“The day Aaron was killed was my youngest son’s 18th birthday. It was going to be a good day, a day when my child became an adult. We never could have imagined what was going to happen to all our lives. What a cruel way to welcome him into adulthood. Every year going forward his birthday will have this shadow over it now.

“I have little feelings right now except for sadness. I feel indifferent when it comes to you. I should feel anger and hate towards you. But I feel like I don’t care about you at all. I want to get mad and scream. I feel like I died with Aaron that day. All I want from this is for you to be locked up and gone for good. You’ll never be half the man Aaron was. All I have are memories and my heart is broken for good.”

On behalf of Matt McAtee, Galvin read: “We will never forgive you. At least you’re getting what you deserve with life in prison.”

On behalf of Dan McAtee, Galvin read: “It is my belief that unknowingly Aaron may have saved a lot of lives in Monticello. We heard that the murderer drove by schools, factories, and Camp Courageous. We know that Aaron had rather take a bullet than anyone in town. It could not have been more devastating.”

On behalf of Becky McAtee, Galvin read: “Our son was a family man, dedicated to his family, work and community. We have been told many times how people were warmed by his quick wit and remarks. The impact on this has left an emptiness in our hearts.”

Assistant County Attorney Sara Smith also addressed the court in regards to Russell’s sentencing.

“The actions of Nathan Russell on and leading up to 7:24 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2023, have likely forever changed the community of Monticello, Iowa,” she read. “The thought that an average, everyday citizen going about their normal daily routine could be senselessly gunned down in board daylight for no apparent reason shocks the conscience and stripped away an entire community’s sense of security and safety. Aaron McAtee was, by all accounts, a remarkable citizen in his community, beloved by family, friends, co-workers, customers of the Fareway store where he worked and the community as a whole. No punishment for Nathan Russell will bring back Aaron McAtee. No punishment for Nathan Russell will be able to erase this tragedy from the collective memory of the citizens of Jones County, and in particular, Monticello. No punishment will restore the feelings of security and safety of living in a close-knit small town that was destroyed when Nathan Russell stalked the streets of Monticello armed with an AR-15-style riffle and indiscriminately, picked a target at random as the citizens got ready for their day and their children walked to school.”

Russell’s attorney also shared his thoughts: “I have gotten to know Nathan better and better each time I visited with him. Each time, he feels more remorse and is sorry for what he’s done and the pain that he has inflicted not just on the community, but more importantly on the family and friends of Aaron. Unfortunately, there is nothing he can do to change the events that occurred last fall. But he certainly does feel a great deal of remorse and sorrow. He knows that no matter what, he can never bring Aaron back, but hopes that someday they will forgive him for what he has done and that he has certainly going to pay his debt to society, to the family more importantly, as to what occurred.”

Judge Chappell asked Russell if he wished to address the court. He did not.

In a press release from Lyons’ office, “This case came together under the direction of the lead investigator, Special Agent Dustin Henningsen, who worked hand-in-hand with Monticello Chief of Police Britt Smith, to support the unified effort of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Monticello Police Department, to bring Aaron’s murderer to justice. They were assisted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Anamosa Police Department.

“Assistant Jones County Attorney Sara Smith coordinated the efforts of all uniformed law enforcement, and along with Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons, successfully prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Iowa.

“It is the sincere hope of the Jones County Attorney’s Office that this conviction and sentence can aid in the healing of the entire McAtee family, but especially of Kelly and her sons.”