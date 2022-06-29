McElmeel opens sunless tanning, clothing boutique

In December, Deze’Rae McElmeel opened Toned + Co. in downtown Monticello.

The boutique specializes in “luxury sunless tanning, swimwear, clothing, and accessories.

“I thought it would be fun to bring custom spray tanning to the area,” said McElmeel. “I’ve always secretly wanted to open my own shop; I thought it would be fun to do. I always envisioned a retail business with clothing.”

McElmeel said she also wanted to set an example for her children that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible.

“If you think you can do it, do it,” urged McElmeel.

Her daughter, Libby Busha, also helps and works at Toned + Co.

Located at 209 E. First St., McElmeel said she knew she wanted a small, unique, intimate location for her shop.

In terms of the sunless tanning, McElmeel said the products are safer on the skin.

“The sun is getting hotter,” she said of dangerous UV rays. “This is FDA approved.”

The ingredients and solutions used and offered in the products at Toned + Co. are all natural.

“It’s an aloe- and alcohol-based formula,” shared McElmeel. “One dries faster than the other.”

There are various different light-to-dark tanning tones one could choose from, requiring eight hours to process.

“The rapid solution is one to four hours,” said McElmeel. “You decide how dark you want it.”

The application process also provides better coverage, which McElmeel sees as a huge benefit to the customer.

“Each person can decide on the desired tone and darkness level.”

McElmeel controls the concentration of the application. Customers can request just their arms and legs or the whole body.

“You can dress to your comfort level when it comes to the spraying,” offered McElmeel, wanting to put her customers at ease.

The spraying is done in a private room.

The sunless tanning usually lasts a week to 10 days, depending on after-care and proper preparation.

McElmeel also offers on-site tanning with her portable equipment and set-up. In July, she is heading to Galena, Ill., for a bridal party. She also offers group pricing.

Aside from sunless tanning, Toned + Co. also sells women and young women’s clothing such as swimsuits, jean shorts, tops, tank-tops, shirts, all casual to dressy.

“Fashion is changing,” said McElmeel of the industry. “I want to carry a diverse selection that’s always changing.”

Her sizes range from XS to 2XL.

McElmeel said she likes to wear clothing that is comfortable.

“It’s all about comfort and fashion,” she said.

While McElmeel is starting small, she said the supply chain and market take a while to catch up.

“I’m slowly adding more.”

Toned + Co. is open four days a week, Wednesday through Saturday. Appointments for sunless tanning are preferred to ensure enough time, but walk-ins are welcome.