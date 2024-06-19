McKean challenges Bradley to debates

After advancing past the June 4 primary election, Iowa House of Representatives candidate for District 66, Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, has challenged incumbent Steven Bradley, R-Cascade, to two debates.

In a letter to Bradley dated June 8, McKean expressed a desire for a "respectful and issue-oriented" race and proposed the candidates' campaigns coordinate to set up one-on-one debates to take place in both Jackson County and Jones County.

"I hope that Steve will accept this challenge and join me in debates that will give the voters a fuller understanding of where he and I stand on the critical issues facing Iowans," McKean said.

When asked whether he planned to honor McKean's debate request, Bradley said, "No comment."

House District 66 includes all of Jones County and most of Jackson County, excluding the southwest corner of the county.