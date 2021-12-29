McNally excited for future with Iowa State Patrol

After 13 years of working in law enforcement, Travis McNally of Monticello set his sights on something different, though still utilizing his past experience. McNally has accepted a position with the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), serving District 12, which just happens to include Jones County.

“I have always respected the agency,” he said of the State Patrol and pursuing a new career in law enforcement. “I like what they stand for and the structure of their department.”

He added that the training system and values of the ISP inspired him, as well as how they present themselves as a service to the public.

McNally started his career in law enforcement taking on an internship with the Dyersville Police Department. That turned into a part-time job. He then relocated to Jones County and worked for the Anamosa Police Department on a full-time basis. From there, he sought a position with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. He worked for the JCSO for two years.

During that time, knowing just how long for a process it is when applying to work for the ISP, McNally got the ball rolling and applied in March.

“It’s a six-month process,” he said. “The application is open for two months prior to March.”

McNally started his training on July 26 at the Department of Public Safety (DPS) Basic Training Academy at Camp Dodge near Des Moines. However, before he could even get to this point, it was quite a process… First, there was a universal application. Then, McNally underwent physical and written tests. All of this is based on a point system that leads to the academy.

Obviously, McNally made it through the first hurdle. This then led to a formal interview; and a medical and psychological evaluation; as well as a polygraph test.

“There was also a month-long background investigation,” continued McNally. “The review board makes the final decision.”

When someone asks, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” McNally said his answer was always either a pilot or law enforcement officer. He’s actually now accomplished both. McNally has been a licensed pilot for two and a half years. His flying has actually come in handy on a few occasions with working for Jones County.

“There are some opportunities within the state to fly for them,” he said of the ISP.

The 20-week training at the academy is unlike the training McNally went through prior in his career.

“It’s a paramilitary-based academy,” he described. “The discipline and structure are task-oriented.”

With 23 in his class (McNally made 24), they slept in the barracks at Camp Dodge. Their cell phones were taken away during the first three weeks. As time went on, they were allowed one phone call, then it increased to two.

“It actually made things easier and was good practice on staying focused,” he said of giving up forms of communication.

McNally was in Des Moines Monday through Friday, came home to his wife (Alyssa) and daughters (Blakelyn and Kennedi) on the weekends, and turned around and headed back to the academy.

Throughout that grueling schedule, he said he was comforted and blessed to have so many great friends and neighbors looking out for his family in his absence.

“People brought food over, mowed the lawn; I had nothing to worry about but looking forward to spending time with my family,” he said. “My wife had plenty of support.”

He said knowing this also allowed him to stay focused on the task at hand.

“It made things easier.”

On Dec. 20, McNally officially started his 70-day training period. He’ll be riding around the district with three other patrolmen while learning the ropes.

District 12 includes: Jones, Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Scott, and Muscatine counties. ISP in this district work three different shifts. McNally explained the third shift is due to Interstate 80 that runs through the district. During his training, he’ll have experience working during all three shifts.

“There’s a learning curve to this job,” admitted McNally. He’s going from answering 911 calls at a city level (Anamosa), county level (Jones), and now covering six different counties, sometimes more when he responds outside of his district. “There can be a lot to juggle.”

The job of the ISP is primarily to respond to traffic calls and traffic enforcement. Thrown into the mix are also crash investigations, criminal cases, and assisting other agencies.

“During those 70 days, you establish a foundation for what’s expected of you while on the road. You complete the necessary tasks appropriately, filing paperwork, doing the job from start to finish on your own, properly.”

McNally said he doesn’t know how he got so lucky to be able to serve in the district in which he and his family reside.

“We anticipated moving across the state when I was offered the job,” he said. “But there’s a new initiative with the service for new hires, keeping them close to family and friends, especially with kids in school and a spouse who’s deep-rooted in her employment. It can be a difficult move for a young family of four. We are fortunate enough to be able to stay here.”

That means, when time allows, McNally can go back to his volunteer service with the Monticello Fire Department and the Monticello Airport Board, both of which he had to take leaves of absence from during his time at the academy.

During the Dec. 10 graduation ceremony, McNally was surprised when he was honored with the Sgt. Jim Smith Meritorious Peer Leadership Award.

“Your peers vote for the recipient,” he said. “It was a humbling experience.”

This was the first year for such an award. McNally explained that each member of the class is assigned to take on the role of recruit duty officer, basically leading the entire class. Following his turn at bat, he was then appointed to the role of permanent class lead officer during the final six weeks at the academy.

McNally said it was an honor that his academy classmates and now close friends respected him enough to nominate him for the award.

McNally has learned a lot from his career in law enforcement that he can apply to the ISP, such as being courteous, respectful, and developing relationships with the public. He’s looking forward to his future now with the State Patrol.

“They’re public- and family-oriented,” he said. “My family and I are excited to join the department.”