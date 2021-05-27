McNeill steps down after 42 years as an EMT

After 42 years with the Monticello Ambulance Service, Dave McNeill has decided to step away.

McNeill started serving on the department as a volunteer EMT in September 1978 at the age of 23. He worked 12-hour shifts, typically from midnight to 6 a.m.

McNeill called it quits on ground Hog Day, Feb. 2.

“I still miss it every day,” he said fondly. Though now, he’s able to get some much-needed sleep.

McNeill initially got involved with the ambulance service thanks to a former Monticello teacher, John Sanders.

“It’s actually kind of funny,” he said thinking back.

Sanders also served on the department and would come to school wearing his pager. Out of curiosity one day, McNeill asked him what the device was for. From there, Sanders simply asked, “Want to join?”

It was rather simple.

McNeill was working at his father’s store at the time, McNeill Hardware, and said it was easy to volunteer as an EMT then because they had people who could help out at the store.

Aside from putting in his volunteer time, McNeill was also required to have 24 hours of continuing education clocked every two years. That was accomplished through meetings and educational opportunities locally through the department. He also drove into Dubuque for training programs as well.

“It was all about learning new techniques and enforcing old techniques,” he said of some of the training.

McNeill, who holds a degree in education from the University of Northern Iowa, said he’s always enjoyed learning new things.

“I’ve always liked education in any shape or form,” he said. So when it came to keeping up on his CEUs, it wasn’t a problem.

At the time McNeill joined the ambulance service until 2004, Highway 151 ran through town. He said 911 calls between midnight and into the middle of the night were the worst, especially when it was a busy night and he had to work at the hardware store the next day.

“There was a lack of sleep,” he said.

McNeill was also on the department at a time when the BAC (blood alcohol content) was higher than it is today, and when the legal drinking age was still 18 (not 21).

“People were also not required to wear seatbelts in cars, there were no child restraint laws, or air bags in cars,” recalled McNeill. “A simple rollover was fatal.”

He also spent numerous summers giving of his time to the department during “The Five best Days of Summer” at the Great Jones County Fair.

Mostly, though, McNeill said a great majority of the ambulance calls were routine. Those included calls to the nursing home, breathing issues, people with diabetes, elderly citizens who fall, lift assistance, or transfers to out-of-county hospitals.

Through it all, McNeill said his job as an EMT was to assist the paramedic.

He said every call was a team approach between the ambulance service, fire, police and dispatchers.

In the last 40-plus years, McNeill has seen so many changes take place not only within the department, but in the way an EMT does his/her job. One example: self-lading cots. These cots help paramedics and EMTs when it comes to lifting a heavy piece of equipment with someone laying on top.

“We don’t get injured as much now,” McNeill said. “It’s a big help.”

And now everything is documented electronically versus on paper. McNeill joked he took to the new technology “kicking and screaming.”

As for working in the medical world during the COVID-19 pandemic, McNeill never saw it as an issue. He was never worried. He said he just wore a mask/face shield every time, gloves, and a medical gown.

“We did this with pretty much every call because you just didn’t know,” he said as to whether the patient may/may not have COVID. “It was just another day at the office.”

Getting older, McNeill said he just felt it was time to step away and perhaps give someone else the opportunity to step up and volunteer for the ambulance service.

“Most people don’t stay at any job for 42 years,” he said. “But there comes a time when you have to walk away.”

He said he’ll miss the people he worked alongside for so many years, and the educational opportunities he took part in.

“This is a good group to be with,” he said. “But it takes a certain breed of cat to do this job. It’s hard finding folks to donate their time when families are so busy these days.”