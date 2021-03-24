McQuillens thank first responders on anniversary of daughter’s accident

Last week on March 18, Matt and Beth McQuillen of Anamosa treated Jones County first responders and law enforcement to lunch and more in the Community Room at the courthouse.

The honor was in recognition of the one-year anniversary of their daughter Maggie’s life-altering car accident, which took place March 19, 2020.

“Maggie was in a terrible accident suffering severe life-threatening injuries,” Matt wrote on social media on the one-year anniversary. “She was trapped in her vehicle fighting to stay alive.”

He said that was just the beginning of a very long year, noting that Maggie would not be alive today had it not been for the life-saving measures of local first responders.

“Her story continues because of the efforts and actions of so many caring and determined individuals,” he penned. “Some passing by offered comfort or assistance. First responders and professionals extracted her from her vehicle, kept her alive, and transported her for medical treatment.

“Through it all, family, friends, community members, and people we did not know personally have offered support, encouragement, and positive thoughts,” continued Matt. “As a result of so many ‘just doing their jobs’ (as so many have said humbly), Maggie has been given the opportunity to continue living and she continues to show her effort and determination to make the best of that opportunity.”

Matt said they are blessed and thank so many people for reaching out and being there for the McQuillen family.

“This one-year anniversary is reason to celebrate and gratefully reflect on why the grind is so worth it,” he said. “It ALL matters. Every single action from everyone involved has mattered.”

Jones County Chief Deputy Brian Eckhardt said they were all surprised and grateful for the McQuillens’ outreach last week in thanking them for, as Matt said, “doing their job.”

“It was very appreciative in light of the events nationwide involving law enforcement,” he said.