MCSD anticipates mask requirement until end of school year

“Looking at our current COVID numbers this week, we are still in a very good place,” shared Monticello schools Superintendent Brian Jaeger. “They were really low for several weeks and have ticked up; however, I would not see the current numbers as something to worry about at this time.”

Jones County Public Health reported the 14-day positivity rate for Jones County, as of Friday, April 9, sits at 5.6 percent. The Monticello rate is at 6.5 percent. There have been six positive COVID-19 cases in Monticello in the last seven days.

“I do believe we need to continue to exercise caution,” urged Jaeger. “I know we all hate wearing masks, and I am sure we are all ready to throw them out sooner than later.”

For the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, Jaeger indicated that students and staff would continue to wear facemasks. Then, over the summer, the school board will develop a Return to Learn Plan for the 2021-22 school year, “giving consideration to current health numbers in our area at the time.”

Jaeger added, “We have a lot of ground to cover until we get to June and July… so let’s focus on just being safe one week at a time.”

The Monticello Community School District COVID numbers are:

• Six students and zero staff in isolation

• 25 students and two staff in quarantine

• 3 percent of the students and 1 percent of the staff are out due to COVID-related reasons

“These numbers have stayed exactly the same this week,” noted Jaeger. “As of next week, we will have the majority of these students off quarantine.”

There are approximately 86 students PreK-12 still taking part in hybrid or full-online learning, roughly 9 percent of the total student body.