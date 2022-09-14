MCSD awarded ‘Therapeutic Classroom’ state grant

In late-August, it was announced that the Monticello Community School District was one of just 10 school districts in Iowa to receive the Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant.

This competitive grant applies to the 2022-23 school year, and was awarded by the Iowa Department of Education.

A total of $2.3 million was awarded; the MCSD received $166,680.

A “therapeutic classroom” is geared toward “learners whose social-emotional or behavioral needs impact their ability to be successful in their current learning environment.”

This grant was established by the Iowa Legislature and signed into law in 2020. It was “part of a statewide effort to increase mental health supports for children, youth, and families.”

The MCSD first applied for the therapeutic classroom grant for the 2021-22 school year, but was unsuccessful. Only six school districts were awarded.

The initial grant application and the second attempt were both co-written by MCSD Curriculum and Special Programs Director Robyn Ponder and PreK-12 Behavioral/Special Education Coach Shannon Guyer.

“We’re in a different spot from a year ago,” explained Ponder on the additional work required to re-write the grant application. “We had some changes, like a whole new school counseling team for the most part and the Tanager Place partnership is all new. We have students with different needs that came into play.”

So while the grant is called “therapeutic classroom,” Ponder clarified that doesn’t necessarily pertain to a physical, separate classroom setting.

“It’s not just about a classroom,” she said. “The second time, we really wrote it in a way that encompasses what we’re already doing.”

Those services include a multi-tiered system of support (MTSS) for all MCSD students PreK-12. MTSS applies to academics as well as to the district’s social-emotional behavior/mental health side. While all students fall under Tier 1, Tiers 2 and 3 are for those students who require more support.

“This grant just really supports those things we have in place and provides us with the training that we need,” added Ponder. “A lot of what we wrote has to deal with training our staff, building our system better and beefing up what we already had in place.”

Guyer said based on the district’s data, “we know that social-emotional, behavior, and mental health, like everywhere else in the country, is a need. The fact there was a grant out there that focused specifically on those needs, we knew it could benefit Monticello students.”

As for whether this “need” is a by-product of COVID…

“I think those issues were there pre-COVID,” offered Monticello High School Counselor Kathy Larson, “but I think certainly COVID didn’t help anything. It feels like it’s worse after COVID.”

The grant will also cover expanding the district’s counselor-plus team skills to be able to then train the rest of the staff.

Guyer provides CPI (crisis prevention institute) training district-wide, from the teachers to the bus drivers and custodians.

“Everybody learns about de-escalation strategies,” explained Ponder. “She also provides disengagement and holds training for certain staff who are on our crisis intervention team at each building and/or who work with high-risk students.

“If a student is walking down the hall and something escalates, a custodian would know what the right thing to do is,” added Ponder.

The money will also add to the MCSD’s new partnership with Tanager Place, which provides for a school-based therapist, Amanda Thurm.

This is the first school year that the MCSD has utilized Thurm’s expertise. The district also received a Geer II Grant (through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund) two years ago. After reaching out to various agencies for therapy services, Tanager was a good fit.

Thurm’s position is in addition to the district-wide school counselor and district-wide social worker, both shared positions with the Anamosa district.

“Now this grant will allow us to continue those (services) and take it to another level,” said Guyer.

Thurm has degrees in education and social work. She has five-plus years of experience in social work, and just completed her master’s.

Thurm’s contract with the MCSD involves visiting students and clients in every building, as well as the Alternative High School.

“I do mental health assessments before I start my sessions,” she explained. “That’s when I’m able to work on the skills or the needs that need to be met.”

Her work is in collaboration with the teachers, counselors, social workers, and parents.

In addition, Thurm will provide “prevention hours.”

“If a student has a really high need, I’m able to pull him/her aside without billing through insurance,” she said.

With a maximum caseload of 25 students, she has 85 prevention hours to meet throughout the school year as well.

Those students who are referred to Thurm from the school, she then works with the families’ insurance company on billing.

“Tanager accepts a wide variety of insurances,” said Guyer. “That’s a benefit because locally, not everyone will accept every insurance.”

Family engagement is an area the MCSD feels they could do better at.

“Being able to partner with the family and get the child the services they need,” said Guyer.

Thurm is also able to pull from her list of resources in Linn County

Larson said it goes beyond behavioral and social-emotional issues. Students in Tiers 2 and 3 could have needs stemming from environmental issues in the home.

“So if you hear ‘therapeutic classroom,’ you might think we’re only targeting the top percentage,” clarified Guyer. “But this grant, and everything we have written in it, benefits all students. The state saw that and knew that we were serious about committing to it. I think that says a lot for Monticello and what we’re doing here for the kids.”

Thurm won’t only be working with the students, but with the staff as well as part of her prevention hours.

“Staff well-being is a part of the grant, too,” noted Ponder. “Hopefully we can find more ways for teachers to gain more skills and strategies to deal with stresses and things as well.”

Larson added that staff well-being is critical to the success of any school district “with the number of teachers who are not returning or leaving the profession.

“That is something that we haven’t really had to focus on before,” she added.

“There are a lot of society factors in a lot of areas that played a role in staff shortages,” Ponder said. “There has been a lot of accumulating effects of society right now that causes a lot of stress.”

“Social-emotional health and wellness is as important to the staff as it is for the students,” commented Guyer.