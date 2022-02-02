MCSD COVID protocol aligns with Public Health

Some positive news coming out of the Monticello School District after a few weeks of high COVID case counts and absences.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Superintendent Brian Jaeger provided his weekly update on a good note.

“I do think that we will begin to see some additional improvements over the next few weeks,” he noted. “Also, we have made some changes to the amount of time someone is out after testing positive for COVID-19.”

The most recent guidance from Public Health provided to the schools is that a person who tests positive will need to be away from school for five days. Following the fifth day, if their symptoms are improving, they can return to school as long as they voluntarily wear a mask for an additional five days.

If symptoms do not improve or they student/staff member is not willing to wear a mask, they can finish the 10-day isolation period at home, away from school.

“Since many times the symptoms are different and each student has unique circumstances,” offered Jaeger, “please remember to contact the school nurse for more specific information if your child tests positive.”

The district also has COVID test kits available upon request from the school nurses.

“They are easy to use, mailed in confidentially, and the results are sent directly to you,” said Jaeger.

The MCSD has 31 positive COVID cases (staff and students) K-12. That number remains the same as the week prior. There were also 38 cases being monitored. That number is down just three cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a seven-day positivity rate for Jones County at 27 percent. That’s a decrease of 5 percent from the previous week. There have been 210 positive cases in the last seven days; down 58 cases.