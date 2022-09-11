MCSD Food Service stays positive amid supply chain issues

With restaurants and bars experiencing supply chain issues and shortages of various food items and supplies, it’s good to hear that the Food Service Program at the Monticello schools has been minimally impacted.

Pat Kelly, Food Service director, (he also serves the North Linn schools) said the past two years following the COVID pandemic have taught him a thing or two about being proactive when it comes to the food program, both breakfast and lunch.

“It’s going to happen,” Kelly said of not being able to secure or experiencing a delay in ordering certain food items.

He said he bases the menu on what foods are available. The menus are published a month-out. In the event he doesn’t have adequate notice, a quick menu change is posted on the school’s Facebook page. Kelly said he tries to give adequate notice, mostly for the younger students.

“We still have issues here and there,” he said of the supply chain issues. “The issues don’t last as long.”

Kelly works with a co-op to secure food items for both the breakfast and lunch menus. In the event a particular food item is unavailable, the co-op, he said, is good about finding a replacement item.

“In most cases, we usually have three to five days’ notice if we’re going to be short an item.”

Lately, some of the food items that have been an issue include:

• Fresh fruit

• Fresh produce

• Beef products

• Lettuce

• Condiments

Eight to 10 years ago, Kelly said the USDA started requiring a more stringent procurement policy when it came to food service programs in public schools.

Kelly said once businesses shut down across the nation in 2020, the impact of the supply chain was almost instant.

“Businesses shut down and the supply chain took a hit then,” he said. “So now we’re used to it and we’ve just gotten better at what we’re doing.

It isn’t just food items either. Kelly said supplies have also been a problem when it comes to paper products and cleaning supplies.

“Paper is horrible to get, and price is going up,” he noted. “We had to limit what we use.”

Kelly believes the supply chain issues stem beyond the co-op and suppliers.

“The growers and processors have had to make a big switch and make choices to make more money,” he explained. “They’re growing and processing a limited number of items, making it so they can get enough out of one item.”

The costs have gone up for everything, though not tremendously, stipulated Kelly.

“The co-op does a great job at keeping the prices down. They give us lots of options.”

Kelly said he tries to maintain a certain level of quality when it comes to the food he buys.

“There’s been an overall spike but we’re able to manage.”

While the cost has gone up, the Monticello schools have not passed that onto the families paying for breakfast and lunch.

“Our biggest challenge is that families are paying now; they’re no longer getting meals for free,” Kelly said. (Following the pandemic, the USDA offered school meals at no cost, no matter one’s income.)

Kelly is experiencing these same hiccups at the North Linn school as well.

“It’s the same thing, but we serve less kids,” he said. “And it’s all one campus.”

Kelly has 10 on staff at North Linn; 16 within the MCSD.

“We’re fully staffed now,” he said of the MCSD Food Service Program.

Kelly has been working for the MCSD for over 15 years now. He said the combination of COVID and the supply chain has brought about some huge changes of the district.

“A lot of the staff continued to work through COVID,” recalled Kelly.

The Food Service Program is not funded by the school; it’s self-sustaining. This means they generate their own funds through USDA reimbursements, families paying for meal plans, and ala carte items.

“This pays for our employees and benefits,” Kelly said.

The price for breakfast is at $1.80; $2.50 for lunch.

“That’s cheap compared to other schools,” noted Kelly.

And the income from ala carte varies depending on what the students choose. It ranges from 50 cents to $1.75. Ala carte is just available for grades 5-12.

While the school and Food Service Program might be challenged with food shortages, staffing shortages, or other issues right now, Kelly said it is important that the students do not suffer from this pandemic domino-effect.

“It’s our job to make sure the students are not aware of it. It’s important that everybody keep a positive outlook. Everybody is doing the best they can; it’s a struggle for everyone.”

To add to that positivity, Kelly has been introducing new items to the lunch menu such as chicken and gravy over biscuits, a chicken and bacon club sandwich, and onion rings.

“I want to get away from doing the same things all the time and go with what the kids like,” Kelly said.