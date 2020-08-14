MCSD highlights new bus route, drop-off sites

Monticello Community School Superintendent Dr. Brian Jaeger shared some updated school information with the community last week via video.

With the new middle school near completion and the first day of school approaching (Aug. 24), there will be some changes to the bus routes and parent drop-off/pick-up procedures at both the high school and middle school.

The school district sent out parent surveys regarding whether parents would be willing to bring their children to school and pick them up rather than ride the bus. Jaeger said many parents offered to do just that, which will alleviate the crowded situation on the buses.

“We will have crowded buses as we always have, and we’re trying to keep separated as best as possible to keep everybody healthy,” said Jaeger. “Anybody that does ride a bus will be required to wear a mask of face covering.”

The new “hub” for those students riding the bus will be the new middle school.

The bus satellite points throughout the community will be the old middle school, both Shannon and Carpenter schools, and Sacred Heart School.

“Those are places we’re designating for those people who live in those neighborhoods,” explained Jaeger. “If you don’t live in those neighborhoods, please don’t bring your kids over and drop them off at one of the sites. We’re trying to keep the kids spread out across the community the best that we can. If everybody drops them off like they used to at the old middle school, we’re going to be very crowded.”

In this scenario, Jaeger urges parents to bring their kids directly to their school building, whichever it might be.

After picking up kids at each satellite location, the buses will all head to the new middle school. Kids will then get off one bus and onto another to take them to their school building (Shannon, Carpenter, Sacred Heart).

For those bringing or picking up students, the district has established new entry and exit points at the high school/middle school campus.

First, the entrance and exit at the high school is still the same as previous years. However, this school year, it will not be used by the buses.

“It’s just going to be a parent drop-off and pick-up site now,” Jaeger said. “And we’ll still have visitor parking areas.”

At the new middle school, visitors can turn into the busing area, which leads to the main parking lot and main office.

For parents with students, turn onto Spring Farm Lane and make your way to the back of the campus.

“We created a parent drop-off area in the back where you can drop off or pick up your student,” jaeger explained. The doors in the back open into the commons area.

The new road in the back of the middle school was designed as one-way only. Jaeger said parents need to exit to the left.

Questions on the bus routes and drop-off/pick-up routine can be directed to the District Office at 319-465-3000.