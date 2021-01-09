MCSD honors long-serving staff members

The Monticello Community School District held its annual Employee Recognition Years of Service Awards Program on Aug. 19. During that event, they recognized many teachers and staff for their longevity with the MCSD.

Those with the longest tenure with the district this school year include Kim McQuillen (30 years), Tammy Helgens (20 years), and Tricia Lambert (20 years).

Kim McQuillen

McQuillen has held several varieties of positions and jobs within the MCSD in her 30 years, most recently 5-8 Physical Education teacher. Over the years, she also taught 7-12 P.E.

McQuillen has also held many coaching positions over the years: head softball coach, assistant softball coach, 7th grade softball coach, head volleyball coach, freshmen volleyball coach, sophomore volleyball coach, JV volleyball coach, 8th grade volleyball coach, MS girls basketball coach, MS boys basketball coach, freshmen girls basketball coach, assistant girls basketball coach, MS girls track coach, MS boys track coach, and assistant girls track coach.

During her 30 years with the MCSD, McQuillen has seen many changes take place, including the completion of a new middle school, which she’s enjoying.

“I’ve seen a transition to focusing on education standards,” she said, “but, most importantly, to educating the whole child and helping them develop a positive Panther attitude.”

McQuillen said she always saw a future for herself in education.

“My high school P.E. teacher, Mrs. Thompson, played a big part in my decision to go into teaching and coaching,” she said. “I was very active in sports all throughout middle and high school, as well as in college (Westmar University in Le Mars, Iowa), and coached youth teams when I was in high school and college. So athletics was something that I wanted to be a part of.”

As for her job, McQuillen enjoys seeing students challenge themselves “to be the best version of themselves they can be.”

Working for the MCSD, she likes the quality teachers and staff she works (and worked) with, as well as the administrators.

“I’ve lived here longer than anywhere else, and this is my home,” said praised. “It’s always been a great, family-oriented community. Students can be a part of a well-rounded education where they can be involved in athletics, fine arts, and the community.”

McQuillen admitted that when she started working for the MCSD, she didn’t think she’d be here for 30 years. She assumed she’d eventually live and work closer to her home town of Spirit Lake.

“I made Monticello my home, and I’m glad I did. I have enjoyed teaching former students’ kids and seeing their similarities. I also enjoy working with former students who have come back to be a part of the MCSD.”

McQuillen and her husband, Shawn, have a sophomore, Keziah, and several pets at home. In her free time, McQuillen enjoys playing pickleball and volleyball, as well as supporting her daughter in athletics.

Tammy Helgens

When Helgens started working for the MCSD 20 years ago, she was a part-time custodian. She then moved into full-time.

Her current job is director of Panther Academy, which is a before-and-after-school and summer childcare program at Shannon Elementary.

Helgens has also served as an associate for “Read Naturally,” a program to help students with reading and comprehension, as well as a one-on-one teacher associate.

During her time here, Helgens has witnessed two new schools, the high school and middle school.

“I hope to see the elementary building added before I retire,” she said.

Her job with Panther Academy offers something new every day, which is what Helgens enjoys about her job.

“I love being around the kids,” she said of knowing she’d always work with kids in some way.

When Helgens started working at the school, she liked having the same schedule as her five children. “The schedule worked perfectly that I could be home when my kids were home. Now I get to see my grandkids every day at school!”

Helgens praised the staff of the MCSD.

“There’s always someone to share the joys of being a Monticello Panther!” she said with pride.

Helgens and her husband, Chris, have five children: Anthony, Christopher, Sara, Morgan, and Dylan. They have also been blessed with 12 grandchildren, two who are currently enrolled in the MCSD.

Helgens’ hobbies include: reading, cooking, and spending time outdoors.

Tricia Lambert

Lambert is a current third-grade teacher at Carpenter Elementary. She taught first grade for one year prior.

She always saw herself as a teacher.

“I love working with kids and seeing them grow,” she said. “I have always found teaching to be a very rewarding profession.”

It also helps having a phenomenal staff to work with as well.

“I love our staff,” said Lambert. “They are great people and fun to work with, and truly care about our students. They make every day a joy to be at work.”

Much like McQuillen, Lambert said the MCSD is like family.

“People are supportive. We have a great administration; I just feel blessed to be here in the district I grew up in.”

Lambert and her husband, Tim, have three children. Maddie is currently in nursing school at Mount Mercy University. Luke just started his freshman year at the University of Northern Iowa. Jack is a freshman at Monticello High School.

In her free time, Lambert enjoys spending time with her family at and supporting Panther activities, baking, Bible studies, and bingeing shows on Netflix.