MCSD leaders address Return to Learn concerns

In an effort to help address many of the unanswered questions surrounding the Monticello School District’s Return to Learn plan that was approved at the Aug. 27 school board meeting, Superintendent Brian Jaeger and Curriculum and Special Programs Director Robyn Ponder recently met with the Express to dive into the details.

“Everybody has a different idea of what this reality is right now,” said Jaeger. “When you talk to different superintendents, all of them have different plans, and they continue to change on a weekly and daily basis.”

Were you surprised by the overwhelming request to mandate masks (by parents and staff)?

Jaeger: After the conversation with the MEA (Monticello Education Association), I knew that was coming. They have a voice and they could talk to the school board. Some used their three minutes at the school board meeting, some decided to write letters ahead of time.

We processed through that very well. I shared my recommendation based on all of the things I could pull out from IDPH (Iowa Department of Public Health), the DE (Department of Education), the Governor, the CDC, JCPH (Jones County Public Health), and based on what our attorney said. All of those governing agencies have their opinions, and their opinions are that they recommend masks. That was my recommendation, too.

We landed in a good spot. It turned out the way it was supposed to. We talked it over. We had consideration of both sides of the situation. Our board made a really good decision on where they landed.

How will the situation be addressed if students are not wearing masks?

Jaeger: At this point, the choice is to wear a mask. We can work on whether it’s a face shield, a bandana, a face covering, etc. Once the board has made this decision, we have to be able to follow the guidance. To be able to come to school you have to have a face covering on.

How will the online-required learning look on Wednesdays?

Ponder: This year all teachers will need to teach in ways they have never taught before, and students will be learning in new ways. I want to take this time to explain ways teaching and learning will look differently this year compared to prior years in the MCSD.

I understand most parents are probably feeling anxious and worried about their child learning online, especially on Wednesdays. I hope to ease your mind by outlining the district’s expectations for online learning.

Back in March 2020, schools closed and teachers and students were left unprepared to teach and learn online. Teachers were not trained to teach online and students were not taught how to learn online. In addition, most teachers did not have access to their curriculum due to buildings being closed. Therefore, at that time, the MCSD decided to provide optional educational resources to students and families.

I understand the burden this left on students and families, but it was the best we could do at the time. Since March, all of the MCSD staff has been learning, planning, and preparing for how to educate students during the 2020-21 school year. Currently all MCSD teachers are taking courses and doing professional learning around how to teach remotely. This professional learning will continue during the teacher in-service days in August and throughout the school year. Teachers will continue to learn how to teach lessons that can be taught in-person, as well as online. In addition, our staff will be prepared to teach students how to learn online during the first week of school. Teachers will teach students aspects of how to learn online in the morning during the first week of school and give students assignments to complete at home in the afternoon, practicing what they learned. Our goal is for all students to be proficient in the process and how to learn online.

The structure of online lessons will vary depending on the age level, content area, and concept being taught. One misconception I want to address is that teachers and the district are not expecting students to be on their Chromebooks or iPads all day when learning online. For the most part, lessons will be taught to students in short videos. When the lesson is taught, students will apply what they learned from the video to an assignment. Teachers will continually support students and assess what they learn and are able to do. There will be times when teachers ask students to join a live online lesson. Most of these will be done to support students who need extra help or work directly with students based on their level of understanding.

How will the first week of school look, with in-person classes in the morning and online in the afternoon?

Brian: For teachers, it will be a full day here (at school). For students, they will be dismissed at noon.

Robyn: We still want to have rigorous lessons and rigorous instruction, but it won’t be sitting listening to a lecture the whole time. Listen to a five- or 10-minute video and apply what they’re learning.

How will preschool be impacted?

Jaeger: Usually Friday is the day off for preschool. We’re moving that day off to Wednesday. Preschool will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Will face coverings be required in band and vocal music?

Jaeger: The answer is probably going to be “no.” They won’t be able to play and where does the learning happen?

The principals and teachers are going to have to get together and figure out what’s going to be the safest scenario.

Will P.E. be modified?

Jaeger: P.E. was one of those activities the school board said would not require a mask. Another one where we need to sit down and have a conversation about what that might look like. It’ll look different between elementary, middle school, and high school.

Robyn: As the weather allows, I’m sure they’re probably be outside as much as they can and social distance that way.

Did the MCSD consider an early start prior to Aug. 24, the first day of school, to catch kids up or ease them into a new routine?

Jaeger: Yes, we did consider that, when we looked at what would be best for our kids. But all of those extra days before the 24th will be extra days. We know we have kids who will be behind in grade levels after being out since March. That’s a given. But we do continuous testing over the course of a year. It tells us every time we test if we’re at grade level, above grade level, under grade level. We think that over the course of this year, we can instruct the best that we can and some kids will just excel. Some kids will struggle. What we really want to be able to do, rather than just offer a blanket and open the building for two extra weeks is find the kids who need the extra help. By the end of the year, with this testing, we can identify those kids who are behind and offer summer school and try to bring them back up to grade level so when we start the next year, they’re ahead.

Robyn: The great thing about that is we already have systems in place for a multi-tiered system of support. Our teachers meet weekly to talk about their students. They use data and progress-monitoring information. We’ll be able to identify those students all throughout the year and intervene throughout the year. If those interventions don’t work, we can look into summer school.

When parents register their kids for this school year, do they need to sign off on one of three options (in-person, hybrid, online-only)?

Jaeger: In-person learning will register as normal. If they’re going to do either of the other two options, they need to contact their building principal specifically. The principal will want them to say what they want their child to do.

It has to be a family plan. And then the principal will know when that child is supposed to be in school or when they’re supposed to be at home. Or if it’s all online, the principal and teachers will know how many are supposed to be in each class. A class might have 25 kids, but six of those are online.

Will Sacred Heart students be required to wear face coverings on school buses?

Jaeger: It is required that they need to have masks on school buses, too. Riding the bus is not a required activity. Thirty percent from the parent survey said they’d be happy to transport their kids to and from school. I was really surprised.

How will attendance be taken for required online learning every Wednesday?

Robyn: If it’s a live session, teachers will know if their students are online or not.

They will have assignments to complete. So truly if their assignment is complete, they worked that day. It’ll be based on whatever the assignment is or the activity they have to turn in, and they’ll be counted for attendance.

For new families who moved into the community, will they have an opportunity to tour any of the school buildings with their student before the first day of school?

Robyn: Because we’re not doing the open houses, we’re having teachers use some of that time to create some kind of communication to families to introduce themselves, talk about their expectations, go through their syllabus. Maybe they’ll come up with something to allow parents to visually see the building/classrooms.

Due to lack of air conditioning inside Shannon and Carpenter schools, is there a way around having the students wear face coverings all day inside?

Jaeger: Something we need to sit down and work out with Denny (Folken, elementary principal) when we get to that point. When teachers work with students in sounding out letter sounds, they want to be able to see their facial expressions. So maybe we have them wear face shields. We can look at options with that.

We can stream in a few more times during the day where kids can get outside, a quick five- or 10-minute recess.

Will specific building plans be released before Aug. 24 so parents can be prepared for the first day of school?

Jaeger: I asked each of our principals to send a letter out to parents by the end of this week to talk about some of those specifics. Some things will have to wait until the teachers are back to talk about logistics.

The letters will address entering the buildings in the morning, what lunch will look like, dismissals, etc.