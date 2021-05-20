MCSD lifts mask requirement

Updated COVID-19 guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) late last week concerning schools and childcare settings was released. This prompted Monticello Schools Superintendent Brian Jaeger to address the matter.

Beginning Monday, May 17, the Monticello Community School District will make face masks optional for all staff, students, and visitors for the remainder of the school year.

“After much consideration, we will again put our faith in the healthcare professionals who have been closely studying our situation in Iowa,” Jaeger said.

Guidance from the IDPH includes:

• Schools and childcare settings should approach COVID-19 like any other child illness

• Those who test positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic should continue to be excluded (isolated) from others. Those exposed to COVID should no longer be required to quarantine, regardless of mask usage.

The MCSD’s decision to modify its mask requirement includes when on school grounds and school buses, both during the day and after-school activities.

“With two weeks left to go in the school year, it would be very difficult for our staff at various levels to absorb a huge increase in online learners,” explained Jaeger.

He continued that the district’s current online learners may continue; however, anyone who wishes to switch to online learning can do so only under special circumstances such as having a note from a medical provider.

Jaeger urged parents to contact their child’s building principal with any questions.

As of today, there are 78 PreK-12 students still participating in hybrid or full-online learning. That’s about 8 percent of the student body.

Again, online learning will not be an option in the fall for the 2021-22 school year.

As the school year comes to an end, the MCSD will be sending letters to parents for kids K-8 if the district recommends summer school. The summer school session is designed to “help recover some learning loss from the last 14 months.”

High school students recommended for summer school will be doing so to recover credits lost as well.

Jaeger also provided an update on high school graduation, set for May 30, weather permitting. It will be held on the football field; masks will not be required for graduates or spectators.

Monticello continues to show low COVID numbers, which is unique right now in Jones County.

The 14-day positivity rate for Jones County as of Friday, May 14 was 6.2 percent. Monticello’s was at 1.3 percent.

“We had no positive cases in the last seven days,” Jaeger shared from Jones County Public Health, “only two positive cases in the last 14 days in Monticello.”

The MCSD has zero students and zero staff in isolation, and zero students and one staff in quarantine. That’s less than 1 percent of both students and staff out for COVID-related reasons.

Last week, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for kids 12 and older. Jaeger said a vaccine for kids 2 and older could be approved by September before the next school year. With that in mind, the MCSD and JCPH are investigating options for a vaccine clinic at the school.

“Students could be vaccinated, with parental permission of course, with their first shot before the end of the year,” offered Jaeger. Come June, when kids’ second shots are needed, another clinic could be offered.