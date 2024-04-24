MCSD music staff honored for third consecutive year

For a third year in a row, the Monticello Community School District (MCSD) was named one of the “Best Communities for Music Education.” This is an honored awarded by the NAMM (the National Association of Music Merchants) Foundation.

This recognition pinpoints the dedication of the following MCSD staff:

• Nick Thumma, K-4 vocal music

• Alec Garringer, HS band

• Brett Kniess, HS vocal music

• Donna Wall, 5-8 vocal music

• Ellen Ellis, MS band

The NAMM Foundation “promotes the pleasures and benefits of music, and advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan.”

This year, 2024, marks the 25th anniversary of the NAMM Foundation.

This year, 975 school districts across the U.S. were named “Best Communities.”

“The award program recognizes and celebrates outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education,” states the NAMM Foundation. “Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.”

The MCSD was one of 14 school districts in the State of Iowa to receive this honor.

The application was prepared by Thumma and Curriculum and Special Programs Director Robyn Ponder. The application includes such information as a district’s students demographics, teacher/student ratio, music education participation rates, music/fine arts requirements for graduation, standards for assessing music education, and music facilities.

The winners for 2024 were announced on April 1.

“Even though this is our third year of being honored,” shared Thumma, “it still bears the same weight as the first (year). The award instills a sense of pride and accomplishment amongst our music staff and our district to be honored for the hard work we put into providing our students with a top-notch music education.”

The other MCSD music staff said it’s a great honor to be nationally recognized for a third time.

“This speaks to the continued success of each program and the support that we receive from the community,” said Garringer.

“It’s encouraging o receive this award again,” offered Ellis. “It confirms that our community still supports music and that we’re doing some things right.”

Wall said it not only an honor for the staff, but for the community as a whole.

“The music program in our district takes all of us to make it happen,” she said. “Without the support of our parents and the community, we couldn’t do what we do to help our students succeed. The fine arts develop skills that help us grow into productive and successful individuals.”

As for why NAMM recognized the MCSD for a third time, Thumma said the MCSD provides many activities in which students can thrive and shine throughout the years in education.

“Our district has shown time and time again that they believe in what we do as music educators and the support we get is appreciated,” he said. “Our community, the district, music staff, and students can all be proud to this award because all of those entities work together to make this award a reality!”

Garringer added, “The cohesiveness and collaboration among our music teachers in this district are exceptional. We all work well together and have what is best for students as our priority.”

He said he enjoys his job in getting to see his band students “grow into young adults with music as a guide.”

Ellis said the MCSD “recognizes that music is important for our students to participate in and supports our efforts in teaching and providing quality musical experiences for the students.”

In her role, she enjoys helping to lay the foundation for music in band before middle schoolers transition into high school.

“I get to introduce the kids to something they can participate in for life.”

Wall offered, “We are always looking for ways to better serve and help our students. We are constantly changing and adapting to keep up with music, as it is always changing. This keeps music current and relatable to our students.”

With her love of music, Wall enjoys sharing her 30-year passion with her students.

“Music transforms lives and can bring people of different backgrounds together,” she said.

Thumma, on behalf of the MCSD music staff, praised Ponder “for her unwavering support of our music staff and what we do and for helping us receive this award.”

He said Superintendent Brian Jaeger and the school board also do their part in noting the importance of music and the arts in providing a well-rounded education.

He also thanked groups such as the Fine Arts Boosters, Monticello PTO, and the Monticello School Foundation for their continued support.

“This award is for everyone here in Monticello; our successes are yours as well!”