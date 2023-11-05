MCSD named ‘Best Community for Music Education’

For a second year in a row, the Monticello Community School District (MCSD) was named the “Best Community for Music Education.”

This honor is presented by the NAMM (National Association for Music Merchants” Foundation.

The MCSD was one of six school districts in Iowa to receive the award.

Much like last year, the application was completed by MCSD K-4 Music Teacher Nick Thumma and Curriculum and Special Programs Director Robyn Ponder.

“Robyn and I both agreed that our music programs at Monticello have been making amazing strides and achieving great things,” Thumma said of putting Monticello’s hat in the ring again. “We wanted to reward that.”

The NAMM award “recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education.”

Thumma shared several reasons why Monticello was worthy of the award yet again.

“We felt the district was supporting music by purchasing new risers, a new sound shell, and revamping the (high school) auditorium sound system. The School Foundation recently purchased a new keyboard lab for the elementary music program. We felt that our community, as a whole, is very supportive of the arts.”

NAMM shared that the awards would be announced in April. For much of the month, Thumma was glued to their website awaiting the news.

“Robyn surprised us all with an email saying we had won and I was super excited,” he said. “It’s an honor to be recognized for the hard work we do with kids as a staff, district, and community.”

Despite having been named Best Community for Music Education last year, there is no guarantee a school will be named again the following year.

The music department at MCSD has made a switch concerning their curriculum, now utilizing Musicplay Online and Essential Elements Music Class. These two programs “provide us with a robust curriculum that is engaging and fun for the students, yet also teaches the basics of music,” explained Thumma.

With the review of their curriculum, the music staff decided to put a focus on introducing more instruments to their classes and getting them in the hands of the students. For K-4, this includes: stackable xylophones, djembe drums, and conga drums.

It is the elementary grades where music (vocal and instrumental) is introduced to the Monticello students. Thumma, who’s been teaching at MCSD for 18 years, lays that foundation.

“I love that I get to plant the seed and watch it grow,” he said. “I hope that my students can look back and have fond memories or being in music class and they can take what I’ve taught them and share their love of music with others.”

Ellen Ellis, the MCSD middle school band teacher, was proud when she heard of the NAMM Award.

“It speaks to the support there is for music in our school and community.”

It is the middle school where students start exploring band class, with an average 30 percent participation rate per grade, 5-8. (That’s about 26 kids per grade who are in band.)

Ellis, who’s been with the MCSD for five years, said she enjoys teaching them the fundamentals of their instrument of choice, and learning to play as an ensemble.

“It’s fun to hear them improve over the years and grow as a person as well,” she said. “Having them in class for potentially four years allows me to build good relationships with all of them.”

Ellis said she tries to choose music that challenges the kids, but is also something they enjoy hearing and playing as well. She said it’s about keeping them engaged.

Donna Wall, the MS vocal teacher, has been with the district for 18 years. Of getting the NAMM Award, Wall said, “I know that we live in a great community that supports all activities that our students have access to.”

Her classes, made up of 7-8, see between a 50 and 60 percent participation.

“I really encourage them to try to better themselves and try new things and go beyond what they know,” Wall said, “step out of their comfort zone a little bit and see that there is so much out there for them to experience in both music and life.”

In that respect, Wall enjoys relating music to other areas of academics, and showing how music influences society.

Wall said she’s proud to be a part of a community and district that supports the arts.

“We strive to provide as many opportunities for the students to excel and develop the skills they need not only in music, but in life.”

Alex Garringer is the high school band teacher. He’s been with the MCSD for five years.

Of the NAMM honor, he noted, “Foremost, I think it indicates that the community, administration, students, and parents are committed to music education as an integral part of the school. It shows that year after year there is excellent in all aspects of our music program and everyone works together to support it.”

There are 51 HS students in band; 30 of those are also involved in one of two jazz ensembles as well.

Much like Ellis, Garringer said he looks for music that is relevant and interesting to the students, “whether that means we are introducing music from other cultures, discovering new ways to approach older music, or contemporary works that push the abilities of each student.”

Something new Garringer implemented is Winter Band Olympics. This encourages the kids to practice their instruments in new ways, earning them points.

“I enjoy seeing the students grow as musicians, students, and people,” he said. “They get to figure out what their voice is and how to incorporate that into a group.”

He said this leads to better communication, creativity, problem-solving, collaboration, organization, etc., “many other skills that help them in their future careers.”

Brett Kniess, the HS vocal teacher, has been with the district for 12 years. His classes, from year to year, vary from 30 to 40 percent of the total HS.

Of receiving the NAMM Award, Kniess offered, “Iowa has solid musical communities, many of them with long traditions in music; I am happy to see Monticello, a small, rural community, represented in a state with such high musical achievements.”

He also thanked Ponder and Thumma for their efforts in nominating the MCSD yet again.

Kniess said he enjoys teaching music because it’s not necessarily just focused on paper and pencil-type of work. It “allows students to get away from technology during a small portion of the school day. I like when music can provide students an activity that doesn’t rely on competition, but instead working toward making a product together.”