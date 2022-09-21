MCSD plans Homecoming festivities

The Monticello Community School District has announced its schedule of events for Homecoming Week, Sept. 26 through Oct. 1.

The Homecoming Parade and Coronation will also be held on Monday, Sept. 26.

Parade line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Aquatic Center on S. Cedar Street. The parade will start at 6 p.m., following the same route as past years.

The Coronation will be held on the football field immediately following the conclusion of the parade. If weather conditions are not favorable, the parade will be cancelled and the Coronation will be held at 6:30 p.m. inside the high school gymnasium.

The junior/senior girls’ Powder Puff Game will begin at 7 p.m. on the football field. The junior/senior boys’ Ironman Volleyball Game will be at 8 p.m. inside the high school gym.

The Homecoming football games against Camanche will be on Friday, Sept. 30, with junior varsity kicking off at 5 p.m., followed by varsity at 7:15 p.m.

The Homecoming Dance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the high school commons from 8 to 11 p.m.

The following is a schedule of the dress-up days at the various schools:

Monticello High School

• Monday – Color Wars

(Red for freshmen, pink for sophomores, black for juniors, grey for seniors, and orange for the staff.)

• Tuesday – Country/Western Day

• Wednesday – Pajama Day

• Thursday – Character Day

• Friday – School Spirit/Panther Pride Day

Monticello Middle School

• Monday – Beach/Tourist Day

• Tuesday – Favorite Team Day

• Wednesday – Dress in the Dark Day

• Thursday – Color Wars

(Red for fifth grade, white for sixth grade, black for seventh grade, grey for eighth grade, and Panther Pride colors for the staff.)

• Friday – School Spirit/Panther Pride Day

Carpenter and Shannon Elementary

• Monday – Beach Day

• Tuesday – Favorite Team Day

• Wednesday – Pajama Day

• Thursday – Color Day

(Yellow for PreK, red for kindergarten, orange for first grade, green for second grade, blue for third grade, and purple for fourth grade.)

• Friday – School Spirit/Panther Pride Day