MCSD receives award for ‘Best Community for Music Education’

The Monticello Community School District was named one of the “2022 Best Communities for Music Education.” The award was presented by the NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) Foundation.

MCSD music staff from all grade levels were on hand on May 19 to accept the award from representatives from West Music.

The NAMM Foundation “promotes the pleasures and benefits of music, and advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan.”

This is the 23rd year NAMM has given out the award. The MCSD was one of six districts in Iowa to be honored. The award “recognizes and celebrates school districts and schools for their support and commitment to music education and efforts to assure access to music for all students as part of a well-rounded education.”

K-4 Vocal Music Teacher Nick Thumma received information about the award in the fall. Residing in Dubuque, he noticed that the Dubuque school district had been recognized by NAMM in the past.

“I thought to myself, ‘What are they doing that we are not doing here in Monticello,’” proposed Thumma, who’s been with the MCSD for 17 years. “We have an amazing music program that has achieved great things. Our staff works hard and the district and community support music education.”

Thumma sent the email onto Curriculum Director Robyn Ponder, inquiring as to whether she thought they should apply for the award.

“She thought it was a great idea and we sat down and filled out the application,” he said.

The application includes such information as student demographics, teacher/student ratio, music education participation rates, music/fine arts requirements for graduation, standards for assessing music education, and music facilities.

Little did the rest of the music staff know, as Thumma and Ponder kept the application a secret.

“I wanted it to be a surprise if we were to win anything,” he said.

They certainly won!

In mid-April, Thumma and Ponder received the wonderful news.

“I was so excited,” he said. “I was shaking.”

Many districts apply for this award, but not all are chosen.

“There are so many great music programs in Iowa and so few (schools) apply for recognition,” noted Robin Walenta, CEO of West Music and the previous chairwoman of NAMM. “Music and the arts are important to the livelihood of students”

“It really gave me a sense of validation,” shared Thumma of the recognition. “I felt as though we are truly providing a quality music education program here in Monticello and it felt good for NAMM to see that in us.

“This award will allow us to promote the MCSD as a community that has a thriving fine arts program, which can draw potential new members to the community,” continued Thumma. “We can advertise our accomplishments with a sense of pride!”

Middle School Band Director Ellen Ellis has been with the district for four years.

“I was excited to hear we received the award,” she said.

Not knowing much about the NAMM award, Ellis quickly did some research.

“It’s great that we were one of six schools in Iowa to be recognized,” she said. “It definitely makes me proud to be a part of the music department here in Monticello. We’ve all worked hard to teach our students to be the best musicians they can. We want to maintain a music program that everyone involved in is proud of.”

This is also Alec Garringer’s fourth year with the MCSD as the high school band director.

“Monticello has always been known and recognized for its excellence in music education,” he said.

This award recognizes the MCSD on a national level.

“It’s only given to the best well-rounded music programs out there,” said Garringer. “It truly shows that we have a cohesive music department from the top to the bottom. We collaborate with each other frequently and it shows through the growth of students from the elementary through the high school level.”

With 17 years at the MCSD, Donna Wall, 5-8 vocal music teacher, said it’s truly an honor to receive this award. “I love music and teaching. I believe that all students excel through music. Music provides the opportunities for success, for students to be themselves, and believe in themselves.

“Our music staff works hard to create a positive, safe, respectful, and responsible environment where all are empathetic toward each other,” continued Wall.

In his job, Thumma said she enjoys seeing the elementary students grow into their musical talents and abilities.

“It is awesome to see students go on to careers in music and to have them look back and say that we all made a difference in their lives and shaped their paths,” he said proudly. “Music provides a creative outlet that also teaches kids lifelong skills.”

Wall said she enjoys providing students with opportunities to succeed and grow inside and outside of the classroom.

“I really enjoying seeing when a student is successful, and the confidence and excitement they emit,” she added.

Thumma doesn’t just credit the music staff at the MCSD, but students, administrator, and community, not to mention the Fine Arts Boosters, Monticello School Foundation, and the PTO.

“They all financially support our programming,” he said. “We should all feel a sense of pride in this award; as the old saying goes, ‘It takes a village.’”

Garringer also thanks the community for their support and value in local music education. “Without you, it’s not possible to have a music program that maintains excellence through the decades.”