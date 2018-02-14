MCSD reports low absences with flu

Monticello Schools Superintendent Brian Jaeger released an update on how the recent influenza virus has been affecting the Monticello Community School District.

He said for the last two weeks the school buildings have been monitored, and additional custodial time has been spent deep cleaning to prevent the spread of the flu.

“Our efforts have been paying off,” shared Jaeger. “We continue to have very low numbers of students absent due to sickness in general, at less than 5 percent.”