MCSD sees options for new land purchase

Brian Jaeger, superintendent of the Monticello Community School District, shared an update on June 27 via video pertaining to the district's purchase of the Fraser family property.

As reported in the June 21 Monticello Express, the school district approved the purchase of 21 acres of land adjacent to the high school/middle school complex. The estimated total cost is about $350,000.

"For the last several years, we've been trying to purchase this piece of property," Jaeger said. "Finally, in the last couple of weeks, we've been able to purchase that land for the MCSD."

As shared in the school board article from the June 14 special board meeting, the land lies east of the Athletic Complex, bordering Kitty Creek to the south/southwest, and Highway 151 to the east.

There is no concrete plan for the use of the land; however, Jaeger said a couple of ideas have come to light.

"One is to create a place where we can put our transportation center and maintenance operation building," he said. "It'll be tucked neatly away from everywhere else in the community."

Right now, the transportation/maintenance center is located near the Monticello Fire Station.

Jaeger said entrance/exit roads will have to be established into and out of the new property, rather than utilize someone else's driveway.

"It should be easy enough to do with some grading," he said.

Jaeger said the district is excited to see a new home for the transportation center.

The 21 acres offers enough space to also allow use of the property by the Monticello FFA Chapter.

"They could go out there and plant some crops, do soil testing, do test plots. There's an opportunity out there for FFA to do real-world learning and plant about 15 acres of crops."

With its proximity to the school, Jaeger said it would be an extension of the classroom.

"When we finally close on the deal, the property becomes ours. We'll be working on planning this all out for the next several months, what this is going to look like, and how we can best utilize this property."