MCSD staff take part in Day of Action

Monticello Community School District (MCSD) middle school and high school teachers and staff and former educators took to the streets last week on May 1 as part of National Day of Action in honor of International Workers Day.

The local walk-in took place before the start of the school day. MCSD staff stood in solidarity on the sidewalk along E. Oak Street/Highway 38 and talked about the importance of public education and how Medicaid supports public school students and funding.

Educators across the country hosted National Day of Action.

During the event, Shannon Guyer, PreK-12 behavior/special education coach and district lead mentor, and Rebecca DeWitte, 9-12 instructional coach, both spoke during the event…

"Proposed cuts to the country's Medicaid program directly impact Iowa's students, families, and communities," read Guyer. "Medicaid is not just a healthcare program, it's an educational lifeline. It supports potential school-based services that benefit every student from healthcare to the critical work in our schools by professionals like nurses, psychologists, and audiologists."

Guyer also shared statistics about Medicaid.

"Studies show that children with Medicaid miss fewer days of school, are likelier to attend college, and earn more as adults," continued Guyer. "It's an investment in their future and our collective future."

She noted that Medicaid is the fourth largest funding stream for K-12 public schools. In the U.S., it covers 80 million Americans' healthcare, including the Hawki (Healthy and Well Kids in Iowa) children's healthcare program in Iowa. Medicaid also covers 38 million children.

"For students with disabilities," Guyer said, "Medicaid provides $7.5 billion annually nationwide for essential services like physical therapy, transportation, and specialized equipment.

"Slashing federal Medicaid support isn't about saving money; it's about shifting the burden to states struggling to meet their legal obligations under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

"Remember, Congress promised to cover 40 percent of special education costs. Currently, it's less than 12 percent. These cuts will be devastating in rural (school) districts, especially in Iowa where Medicaid covers a larger share of children in schools. Rural communities already face healthcare provider shortages and hospitals closures. With 80 million Americans relying on Medicaid, including over half of our public-school students, cuts to this program would impact every community in Iowa. We cannot allow this to happen.

"But we are not powerless," Guyer continued. "We must stand together to protect Medicaid, our children, and the future of our public schools."

She urged people to contact their elected officials to protect Medicaid and public education.

"Dismantling the Department of Education means more than just defunding programs; it means removing the support systems that educate and protect our most vulnerable," spoke DeWitte. "It means leaving fearful and anxious communities reeling. Many of our public schools in Iowa cannot fill in the support gaps and our local communities may not recover. The U.S. Department of Education ensures that all students are treated fairly by law."