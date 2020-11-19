MCSD takes learning online for two weeks

As of Nov. 12, the Monticello Community School District has taken its learning online for grades PreK-12.

On Nov. 12, Superintendent Brian Jaeger announced that the district’s online learning request was approved by the Iowa Department of Education.

Monticello students spent Wednesday, Nov. 11 online, as every Wednesday is online-learning day. Then, they finished the week online as well, Nov. 12 and 13.

The two weeks of online learning started on Monday, Nov. 16 and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 24. The MCSD has its Thanksgiving break Nov. 25-29. If it is safe to do so, in-person classes are expected to resume on Monday, Nov. 30.

“We will closely monitor the public health data in Monticello over the next two weeks and we hope to be in a position to resume in-person learning on Nov. 30,” Jaeger stated. “These are not easy times for any of us.”

When it was announced Monticello schools were going online, the Jones County COVID-19 14-day positivity rate was 43.6 percent. The positivity rate in Monticello was 31.6 percent.

“In our schools, we have a 5.2 percent absentee rate with over 140 students out for COVID-related reasons,” Jaeger said.

However, the most concerning for the MCSD was the fact that 34 staff members were also out for COVID-related reasons.

“We have several students and staff waiting for COVID test results,” added Jaeger.

Jaeger said he knows that switching to online learning was difficult for many, and “was not as easy decision” to make.

“But it is the right decision for the health and safety of our students, staff, and community,” he concluded.