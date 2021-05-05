MCSD teachers, staff deserve a ‘thanks’ for a tremendous year

“I have always known that we have incredible classroom teachers and school counselors,” praised Monticello schools Superintendent Brian Jaeger in his weekly update.

May 3-7 is Teacher Appreciation Week.

“Seeing them work with our students is like watching an orchestra playing together to make beautiful music,” Jaeger eloquently continued. “After the year we have had, I am even more amazed with their ability to be dynamic, connect with students, and be everything to everyone.

“How can a person do more than that? Imagine getting up and coming to work every day with students in-person and online. Finding out several students in their class(es) are quarantined unexpectedly. Constantly giving the reminder to wear your mask appropriately. Not eating lunch with other adults to avoid (COVID-19) exposure. Attending Zoom meeting after Zoom meeting instead of in-person meetings. Having more struggling learners than ever before and figuring out how to meet the needs of each of those learners in-person and online.

“It is an incredibly hard year to be a classroom teacher or school counselor,” emphasized Jaeger.

He said having dedicated his own life to education, if he were a first-year teacher this year during the pandemic, he’d honestly think twice about returning.

“So I ask you to recognize these remarkable individuals and say thank you with a note, an email, a phone call, or in-person for an incredible job this year,” urged Jaeger. “To all those teachers who have made a difference in the lives of my kids and all of the students in Monticello this year… I see you… I salute you… I appreciate you… I thank you!”

The county’s and Monticello’s 14-day COVID-19 positivity rates remain about the same, at 4.2 and 4.9 percent respectively, per Jones County Public Health.

Monticello has had six positive cases reported in the last seven days.

“These numbers are slightly up, but still pretty good,” said Jaeger.

A local trend in Jones County right now is more middle school and high school students testing positive for the virus.

“At school we had no cases for about two months,” reported Jaeger, “and within the last few weeks, we have had COVID-positive students at every level.”

Jaeger urges parents to watch for COVID symptoms among their children and to be responsive.

“Do not send your child to school if they are sick,” he said.

Right now, the district has six students and no staff in isolation, and nine students and no staff in quarantine. Those numbers are less than 2 percent of the student body.

Eighty-one PreK-12 students are still taking part in hybrid or online learning, with about a month remaining of the school year.