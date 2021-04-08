MCSD welcomes new high school principal

There will be a new face at Monticello High School this fall when school starts…

Nick Schauf is the new high school principal. He was approved and hired by the school back in February when Joan Young announced her retirement.

Schauf officially started with the Monticello Community School District on July 1. He and his family moved to Monticello from Oelwein where he was the high school assistant principal and 7-12 activities director.

“I wanted to get into administration and find my niche in being a high school principal,” said Schauf in terms of why this position appealed to him. “I wore many hats ay Oelwein.”

After being an assistant principal, this was a natural progression for Schauf.

“I want to focus on leadership,” he added.

Schauf grew up in Maquoketa, so he’s no stranger to Monticello and Jones County.

“I know the community,” he said. “I knew this move would be a good fit.”

While attending school himself in Maquoketa, he often played sports against Monticello and took part in fine arts competitions.

“Monticello has a rich tradition in both,” he praised.

Schauf parents and siblings are still in the Maquoketa area, so he’s glad to be moving closer to home.

“We’re all now within 30 minutes of each other,” he shared of his family.

Prior to his administrator role at Oelwein schools, Schauf was their high school English teacher.

He was a middle school English teacher in Ventura before working in Oelwein.

He also has a wealth of coaching experience with boys basketball, boys tennis, and seventh-grade football.

“I’ve coached a variety of sports,” he said.

Schauf said he’s in no rush to get back to coaching thanks to how active his three kids are in sports.

“I’ll get my coaching fix with their youth sports and club teams,” he said.

For his job with the MCSD, Schauf said he wants to focus on learning the district and community and getting to know everyone.

“I’m looking forward to working with great people here; I’ve met a lot of the staff already,” he said. “We have awesome teachers and administrators here; everyone is phenomenal. That’s what excites me the most, that people here really care about the kids.”

Schauf’s first exposure to all that Monticello has to offer was the Great Jones County Fair a couple of weeks ago. The family was impressed with the crowd at the fair.

When Schauf was offered the high school principal position here, he and his wife drove around and toured the community.

“The downtown is a really cool part of Monticello,” he said upon first glance. “It’s fairly active for a town this size.”

After noticing other amenities throughout the community, Schauf said, “My wife and I knew this is where we wanted to be.”

Coming from Oelwein, Schauf said the schools are quire similar with Oelwein a 2A school and Monticello a 3A school.

“Oelwein is not as rural as Monticello; it’s a bigger town,” he compared. “Monticello pulls in students from the small farm communities.”

From an early age, Schauf admitted he always wanted to have a career in education.

“I knew I wanted to coach and teach,” he said. “Working with youth has always been a passion of mine.”

Aside from his love of education, Schauf also has a passion for creating the right climate and culture within a school building. In addition, he is well versed in standards-based grading.

“I’ve had a variety of experiences as a teacher leader and administrator that will be of value here,” he offered.

The Schauf family has three kids, who will all be starting the 2021-22 schoolyear in Monticello: an eighth grader, fifth grader, and a third grader.

The family enjoys playing sports and spending time outdoors hiking and fishing.

“We’re really active,” said Schauf. “Anything sports-related we love to do.”

Schauf himself enjoys music and even plays the guitar.